ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Cold Monday Morning With Wind Chills In The Teens

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– A cold day is ahead to start the week. Monday starts off...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Snow Expected For WNY Tonight and Tomorrow

The Thanksgiving weekend is just about over, but Mother Nature is making sure that it sure feels like the holiday season outdoors. Some snow showers have been passing through the Buffalo region since late last night and it won't stop until Tuesday or Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down. The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
ABC6.com

Icy spots possible Monday morning, cold and blustery day

Sunday brought scattered flurries and rain showers to the area, without any real impact on the roads. The image below is a snapshot of the radar at 5:30pm Sunday, showing rain showers for parts of the Cape & Islands. For a live look at the current radar, go to: https://www.abc6.com/weather/radar/
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
NECN

Cold Temps Continue Monday With Wind Chill in the 30s

It’s the holiday season and a hoop-de-do weather system is moving out this morning. This one was “the one that got away” – lots of potential (and angst) but nothing to show of it overnight into this morning. We’re turning the page, but all we see is cold air in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible. There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible. Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures. Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Thanksgiving#Cbs
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Up North; Temps Well Above Average In Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Precipitation returned to parts of Minnesota overnight ahead of a predominately dry and mild week. Northern Minnesota was still seeing light flurries Monday morning. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the Arrowhead could possibly see snow totals between 1.5 inches and 3 inches, with the most accumulation north of Duluth.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Plenty Of Sun Monday, Chilly Start To Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool and cloudy start to Monday with temperatures in the mid-60s and a few spotty showers. A front will move through and skies will gradually clear. The afternoon will be beautiful with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. Monday night under mostly...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/29 Monday Morning Forecast

Today: Partly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and not as breezy. Lows in the 30s with 20s across our suburbs. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance of snow/rain showers. A very...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Monday morning weather forecast

Monday is the coldest day of the week with the morning being chilly and breezy. We've got a big warming trend this week and will rise into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy