Mashantucket Pequot tribe hosts El San Juan Casino soft launch

Submitted by The San Juan Community Theatre. San Juan Community Theatre is delighted to host the San Juan Singers on the Whittier stage yet again this holiday season. This year the San Juan Singers present their Comfort & Joy concert. There will be two performances, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. which will feature songs that celebrate the Winter Solstice, Christmas, and Hanukkah. Sit back, relax and let the sounds of the Season of Light swirl around you while you enjoy the soothing sounds of harp, strings, piano and voices blended in rich harmonies — old favorites like “A Celtic Silent Night,” “See Amid the Winter Snow,” and “Believe.” Be transported to another time and place with a cappella favorites like “A La Nanita Nana” and “Al HaNisim.” Join us and revel in the joy of being back together, in harmony and in community once again. Directed by Angel Michaels, accompanied by Jenepher Reeves, Mary WillAllen, and many more fine local musicians, this concert is sure to lighten your heart and warm your soul. Tickets for the concert will be $20 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 student rush. Please note SJCT requires proof of vaccination for entry to all performances or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance start time. Additionally, masking is required inside the venue. For more information regarding our Covid-19 guidelines please visit https://www.sjctheatre.org/covid-policies. For more information regarding this event and to purchase tickets, please visit our website https://sjctheatre.org/ or call our Box Office at (360)-378-3210.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO