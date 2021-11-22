ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Mashantucket Pequot tribe hosts El San Juan Casino soft launch

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and LionGrove have officially welcomed players to Puerto Rico’s Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, located at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, via a soft launch held last week. The duo first details plans to transform the venue in January of this year, with...

casinobeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanjuanjournal.com

San Juan Community Theatre to host San Juan Singers

Submitted by The San Juan Community Theatre. San Juan Community Theatre is delighted to host the San Juan Singers on the Whittier stage yet again this holiday season. This year the San Juan Singers present their Comfort & Joy concert. There will be two performances, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. which will feature songs that celebrate the Winter Solstice, Christmas, and Hanukkah. Sit back, relax and let the sounds of the Season of Light swirl around you while you enjoy the soothing sounds of harp, strings, piano and voices blended in rich harmonies — old favorites like “A Celtic Silent Night,” “See Amid the Winter Snow,” and “Believe.” Be transported to another time and place with a cappella favorites like “A La Nanita Nana” and “Al HaNisim.” Join us and revel in the joy of being back together, in harmony and in community once again. Directed by Angel Michaels, accompanied by Jenepher Reeves, Mary WillAllen, and many more fine local musicians, this concert is sure to lighten your heart and warm your soul. Tickets for the concert will be $20 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 student rush. Please note SJCT requires proof of vaccination for entry to all performances or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance start time. Additionally, masking is required inside the venue. For more information regarding our Covid-19 guidelines please visit https://www.sjctheatre.org/covid-policies. For more information regarding this event and to purchase tickets, please visit our website https://sjctheatre.org/ or call our Box Office at (360)-378-3210.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Travel + Leisure

These Are the Best Buffets in Las Vegas

New York is famous for pizza. Chicago has a history of hot dogs. Texas does barbecue. And Las Vegas? Las Vegas has buffets. In 1941, the El Rancho Vegas offered hungry gamblers a 24-hour chuck wagon-themed Buckaroo Buffet for $1. The 1980s and 1990s ushered in a more glamorous and widespread Las Vegas buffet scene, with massive hot and cold stations featuring everything from sushi to carving stations — and higher prices to match.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxwoods Resort Casino#Liongrove#Dalmau#Tribal Council#Gm
thecapistranodispatch.com

San Juan Capistrano Native to Discuss Acjachemen Traditions at UU Service

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
travelblog.org

San Juan del Sur

We woke up and gathered our stuff up so that we could head out directly after breakfast. The hotel included breakfast, it started at 7:30, and our ferry reservation was for 10. The dock is around an hour drive from the hotel, and we wanted to get there about an hour early (we'd read that if you're not at least 40 min early, you can lose the car reservation).
TRAVEL
casinobeats.com

PlayStar gains Intelitics support ahead of NJ debut

Intelitics has been selected to support the imminent launch of PlayStar within the New Jersey igaming market, which the online casino brand says is set for the first quarter of next year. This will see the performance marketing and analytics provider supply PlayStar with its customer acquisition tracking platform, which...
GAMBLING
Durango Herald

Celebrate Christmas and support San Juan Mountains Association by buying a tree

Here at San Juan Mountains Association, we have experienced a bustling, exciting and fulfilling summer and fall. Whether it be our educators running science-based summer camps for youths, our forest ambassadors hitting the trails to spread the message of Leave No Trace or our visitor information specialists educating visitors about our forests, all of us at SJMA have experienced great satisfaction in working toward our mission to inspire and empower connection to and responsible use of the spectacular public lands of Southwest Colorado.
DURANGO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Country
Puerto Rico
casinobeats.com

Grupo and R Franco unite to create a ‘promising future’

Grupo Orenes and R Franco have teamed up to create Spain’s biggest gambling machines manufacturer and distributor of games for casino, arcades and café premises. Operating across Spain’s 17 autonomous communities, the merger, outlined by dealmakers, was a necessary outcome for both firms to overcome further changes to Spain’s gambling market as the government moves to enforce new federal laws on land-based venues.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Seneca Gaming reintroduces COVID protocols at New York casinos

Seneca Gaming Corporation has reintroduced mandatory COVID-19 protocols at its range of gaming venues, amid “concerning” recent trends through western New York. The casino operator says that the updated safety and security features will be applicable to all guests and team members, a move it adds is “the right step to ensure that our properties remain safe, enjoyable environments for all”.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

IGT to reveal its Wheel of Fortune omnichannel at SBC Summit NA

International Game Technology is set to reveal its “first-ever” omnichannel Wheel of Fortune linked progressive for the US at next week’s SBC Summit North America 2021. Taking place on November 30 to December 2 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, IGT will showcase its “industry-first” technology which will link its digital Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold game with all land-based Wheel of Fortune $1 wide area progressives.
SECAUCUS, NJ
benitolink.com

In a San Juan Bautista shopping arcade, not so far, far away

Star Wars comics and figures, along with vintage collectibles, highlight the inventory of Trouble Maker Toys and Comics, a newly opened store in San Juan Bautista. Tucked in the back of the Plaza Market, at 203 Third Street, the store is a portal into a world of science fiction, fantasy and adventure.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
Metro active

El Tri at San Jose Civic

Rock and roll music in its meteoric rise in popularity has always been enhanced by the narrative surrounding it—the stories of ordinary people teaching themselves the skills to bare their musical souls to the universe. El Tri has been baring theirs since 1968, and played a crucial role in helping shape the sound of rock music in Mexico. Though Rock en Espanol was once regarded with skepticism in America, the doubters have been all but silenced now by the band’s monumental 45 albums and 53 year career. The pioneering shredders bring their 2021 release Pa` Que Te Enamores to San Jose Civic this Wednesday for a face melting affair.
SAN JOSE, CA
casinobeats.com

SBC Leaders: Addressing the challenges facing US gaming

“Now that gaming has a seat at the table, we’re never giving it back”. That was a strong assertion made by Bill Miller, president of the American Gaming Association, as he made sure that the US gaming industry “broke through and received fair treatment from the federal government” over the last two years.
GAMBLING
Food & Wine

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in San Juan

Paxx Caraballo Moll has been cooking in San Juan for some 20 years, carving out a reputation as a champion of the local food movement on the tiny island, as well as supporting and empowering trans and queer chefs. Born on Puerto Rico's west coast, Moll initially landed in the more liberal San Juan to escape home and stayed for the vibrancy of the city, its colorful arts scene and public murals (they attended art school before becoming a chef), and a strong community of friends. In addition to running the kitchen at Jungle BaoBao inside the popular cocktail bar JungleBird, Moll recently opened a second spot, the seafood-focused Écume, a beachfront kiosk inside Condado's La Marqueta food hall. —Melanie Hansche.
LIFESTYLE
casinobeats.com

Ontario market predicted to surpass US counterparts by Bonusfinder

The province of Ontario, Canada, is predicted to be “the most attractive igaming market in North America” when it goes live in Q1 2022, according to BonusFinder. Results from its latest Bonus Index stated that, once regulated in early 2022, Ontario will surpass all its US online counterparts and become North America’s “most important online casino and sports betting market,” with the Index forecasting that a combination of its 15 million population, along with an estimated 70 plus brands looking to acquire a licence, will result in a “highly competitive market”.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

US igaming industry in the spotlight at SBC Summit North America

Executives and specialists from Bally’s, Resorts Digital Gaming, BetMGM, and Penn National Gaming are among the experts set to share insights on the future of the US igaming industry during next week’s SBC Summit North America conference and tradeshow. The event at Meadowlands Exposition Center, New Jersey on November 30...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy