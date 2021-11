Fly-fishing serves different people in different ways. For many, getting out on the river and being immersed in nature is all one needs, using the time as a meditation, and landing a fish is just a bonus. Others are addicted to the tug, and will drive miles on end for a chance to tangle with a trophy fish. It is hard to deny that fly fishing holds magic, but where one sees it differs from person to person.

HOBBIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO