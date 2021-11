WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce that it has received the exploration permit to drill its Drybrough target located north of TDG's former producing Baker mine in the historical 'Toodoggone Production Corridor'. Drybrough is a geophysical target that appears to be on strike to the 10 sq.km Baker 'alteration zone' and is located on TDG's Oxide Peak earn-in property. A multi-year exploration permit for Oxide Peak was received after a consultation process that began in early June 2021 involving government, First Nations communities and their representatives. TDG thanks all stakeholders for their involvement and support.

