This week, we announced that the National Air and Space Museum location on the National Mall in Washington, DC, will temporarily close to the public on March 28, 2022, and reopen in fall 2022. This closure will allow us to complete work on the first new galleries to reopen as part of our renovation. When our flagship building reopens in fall 2022 – stay tuned next year for the official reopening date! – it will be with eight new reimagined galleries. Some are new versions of old favorites, and some are brand-new to the museum. All will include artifacts never before on display in the DC location (including an X-wing – does it get much cooler than that?!?). At that time we will also be reopening our flagship museum store and the Albert Einstein Planetarium.

MUSEUMS ・ 4 DAYS AGO