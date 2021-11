The Thanksgiving session was positive for Ethereum, as it has broken out above the recent noisy consolidation area, to threaten the $4500 level as I record. At this point in time, it is obvious that the market is trying to pick up enough momentum to continue the longer-term uptrend. The market has shown itself to be rather resilient, and as a result it should not be a huge surprise to see that Ethereum is now attracting more money. It is interesting that the market has found itself to be bullish, just as the Bitcoin market has taken off. In fact, all of crypto was rather positive during the day, with such alt coins as Shiba Inu taking off.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO