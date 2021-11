The Good Shepherd Food Bank says it has provided nearly 32 million meals to hungry Mainers during the pandemic, but that there's still a need equal to 8 million more. The food bank's Campaign to End Hunger is working to raise $250 million in monetary and food donations by 2025 to address that need and the systemic barriers that cause Mainers to go hungry in the first place.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO