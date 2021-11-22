ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fischer: compromised cattle price discovery bill is a 'very big deal'

norfolkneradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer says the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act is a “very big deal” after compromising with...

www.norfolkneradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

Grassley Details Path to Passage for Cattle Market Discovery and Transparency Act

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with leaders from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association this week in Ames to discuss the Cattle Market Discovery and Transparency Act. He thinks its unlikely Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will schedule a vote on a stand-alone bill, so he and co-sponsor Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer will attempt to attach it to Livestock Mandatory Price Reporting reauthorization or the Omnibus Appropriations Bill.
AMES, IA
capitalpress.com

Worker protection bill includes cattle market reform

Legislation aimed at protecting processing plant workers and reformed the cattle market has been introduced in Congress. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on Monday announced the Protecting America’s Meatpacking Workers Act of 2021 to provide stronger workplace protections for workers in meat and poultry processing plants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

Deadline Looms For Cattle Price Legislation in Congress

(Washington, DC) — All six members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are sponsoring legislation to give independent cattle producers more information about cattle prices, but they have just ten days to convince colleagues it should be included in a must-do bill. The Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act must be reauthorized by December 3rd and Senator Chuck Grassley is the lead sponsor of a plan to also force disclosure of the prices paid in private sales of cattle being raised and sold under contracts with a meatpacker. On Monday, Grassley said, “So when a person gets on the phone or the Internet to negotiate a price with a packer, they’ve got some database, knowing that today, I ought to be able to get within this range of price for my cattle.” The plan Senators Grassley and Joni Ernst along with Representatives Cindy Axne, Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks are co-sponsoring in the U-S House would force meatpackers to disclose how many cattle they plan to slaughter each day for at least the next two weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
State
Nebraska State
superhits1027.com

Iowa delegation faces deadline for hitching cattle pricing plan to another bill

AMES — All six members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are sponsoring legislation to give independent cattle producers more information about cattle prices, but they have just 10 days to convince colleagues it should be included in a must-do bill. The Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act must be reauthorized by December 3...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Deadline Ahead for Cattle Price Disclosure Plan

(Radio Iowa) All six members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are sponsoring legislation to give independent cattle producers more information about cattle prices, but they have just 10 days to convince colleagues it should be included in a must-do bill. The Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act must be reauthorized by December 3rd and Senator Chuck Grassley is lead sponsor of a plan to also force disclosure of the prices paid in PRIVATE sales of cattle being raised and sold under contracts with a meatpacker.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lincoln Journal Star

Business leaders praise Fischer, Bacon for supporting infrastructure bill

Business representatives on Wednesday hailed the impact that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have in Nebraska and saluted Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon for crossing the aisle and joining with their Democratic colleagues in enacting the Biden administration proposal. "It's been a longstanding priority for business," Neil...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iowatorch.com

Iowa Members of Congress Lead Push for Price Transparency in Cattle Market

WASHINGTON – Iowa members of Congress helped introduce bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives aimed to return fairness to the cattle marketplace dominated by four major meat packers. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, authored the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act with U.S. Senators Deb...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Chuck Grassley
capitalpress.com

Producer groups say senators compromise on cattle market proposal

Cattle producers have been calling on the federal government to take steps to return fairness to the fed cattle marketplace, which is dominated by four major meatpackers. But cattle producers have disagreed on the extent to which government should be involved, and lawmakers have floated or introduced different proposals to achieve fair and transparent markets.
AGRICULTURE
waynedailynews.com

Sen. Deb Fischer: “Support Grows for Cattle Market Agreement”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) are announcing growing support for the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. The senators introduced the bill today along with Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Cindy...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

AFBF Throws Support Behind The Cattle Price Discovery And Transparency Act

The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act introduced last week looks to provide what supporters of the legislation call fairness in cattle markets. Farm Bureau Congressional Relations Director Scott Bennett said the legislation, a compromise of bills by Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska, has potential.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Discovery#Cattle
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle groups support Tester bill to halt Brazilian beef imports

Cattle groups support Tester bill to halt Brazilian beef imports. November 18, 2021 By Meghan Grebner Filed Under: Beef, Livestock, News. All three major cattle groups are supporting legislation to suspend Brazilian beef imports into the US. The bill, introduced by U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana, comes after repeated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
ABC4

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy