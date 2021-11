Bleu Clair just spent the majority of his fall season with a DJ excursion around North America for the very first time in his career, and out of the 12 total stops on his live campaign, his hour in the desert amidst EDC Las Vegas‘ 25th anniversary expectedly wound up as the most talked-about stop of them all. Although Insomniac’s stream supposedly cut out just as one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021 took the decks at the stereoBLOOM stage, Bleu Clair came through in the clutch with a complete set upload to allow both those in attendance the opportunity to relive it and those who were at home the chance to understand just how incredible it was.

