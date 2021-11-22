ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore Kismet disperses final album single, ‘Call Of The Unicorn’ with Tasha Baxter

By Austria Masim
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDancing Astronaut‘s Breakout Artist of 2020, Moore Kismet, has shared the final single from their upcoming album UNIVERSE, “Call Of The Unicorn” with Tasha Baxter. The 16-year old non-binary producer has teased one of our most-anticipated albums of the year, delivering singles such as “Rumor,” “Vendetta For Cupid,” and “Autonomy” with...

