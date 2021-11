In the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox, Microsoft has shown off a snippet of the letter it sent to Nintendo to try and acquire the Japanese company. This bold move was divulged in a report from Bloomberg from earlier this year, describing Microsoft’s attempts to sway a number of developers to make exclusives for the new Xbox. "We actually had Nintendo in our building in January 2000 to work through the details of a joint venture where we gave them all the technical specs of the Xbox," said head of business development Bob McBreen.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO