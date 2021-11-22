ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUI sees above-average booking growth in summer 2022

By Metro US
Metro International
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Travel company TUI Group <TUIGn.DE? expects booking to grow above-average in summer 2022, it said...

Metro International

U.S. screened 2.45 million passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.45 million airline passengers on Sunday, the highest number of daily passengers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said Monday. The tally was the highest for one day since mid-February 2020. Volume for the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

EasyJet to reveal £1bn losses after Covid travel curbs

EasyJet is set to reveal its losses hit more than £1bn last year as Covid wreaked havoc on the travel industry.The airline group has suffered a turbulent 12 months on the back of fluctuating travel restrictions across Europe which caused the business to cut flight numbers heavily as holidaymakers stayed in the UK.Bosses will be looking to reassure investors on Tuesday that plans to ramp up flights will go ahead as it enters the first restriction-free Christmas period in two years.In a trading update last month the group said pre-tax losses for the 12 months to September are expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Metro International

U.S. to follow Europe with travel curbs as COVID-19 variant sparks global worry

WASHINGTON/GENEVA (Reuters) – The discovery of a new coronavirus variant triggered global alarm on Friday as countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa and stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic suffered their biggest falls in more than a year. The United States will restrict travel from South...
TRAVEL
Metro International

Dutch test for new variant after finding 61 COVID cases among South Africa passengers

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health authorities said on Saturday they had detected 61 COVID-19 cases among people who flew from South Africa on Friday and were now doing further tests to see whether any are infected with the new Omicron variant. The cases were discovered among around 600 passengers who arrived...
WORLD
Metro International

Italy could restrict participation in tenders for broadband rollout – sources

ROME (Reuters) -Italy could promote competition by capping the number of areas a broadband provider can win in tenders where high-speed services are offered by just a single operator, four sources close to the matter said. Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao is discussing the cap with European Union authorities as Rome...
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

UK’s Jet2 Sees Further Competitive Pricing, Strong Summer Bookings

UK leisure operator Jet2 expects the “competitive pricing environment” it was seeing for the winter 2021/2022 season to continue. The airline also expects further losses in its fiscal second half as it reported a first-half (H1) loss of £163.5 million ($220 million) for the six months through... Subscription Required. UK’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Insider

How to measure IQ and determine if yours is above average

To have an average IQ means that you are within normal intelligence range. According to the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale, an average IQ score is between 90-109. However, average IQ varies widely depending on environmental factors like location. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. Average IQ refers to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Guess Trims Vendors, Diversifies Denim Offering

Guess’ growing position as a lifestyle brand is driving executives’ confidence for the future. Though the company expects revenues in the fourth quarter to be down mid-single digits versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the impact of permanent store closures and an unfavorable shift of European wholesale shipments, Guess, Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini attributed its steady Q3 to the popularity of categories like handbags, dresses, outerwear, and, perhaps what it’s best known for: jeans. “Guess is a true lifestyle brand and is poised to capitalize on current consumer trends,” he said during the company’s Q3 earnings call last week....
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

13 cases of omicron variant in Dutch testing of travelers

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch public health authority says 13 people who arrived in the Netherlands on flights from South Africa on Friday have so far tested positive for the new omicron coronavirus variant. The 61 people who tested positive for the virus on Friday after arriving on the last two flights to Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport before a flight ban was put in place were immediately put into isolation while sequencing was carried out to establish if they had the new variant. The public health institute said testing is continuing on the samples. Israel is barring entry to foreign nationals — the toughest of a raft of curbs around the world as nations scramble to slow the variant’s spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Dutch find 13 Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities said on Sunday that 13 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been found in the Netherlands among passengers that were on two flights from South Africa that arrived on Friday. They were among 61 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Delta flight from South Africa to Atlanta diverted to Boston for “technical specifications”

(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines said a flight from South Africa to the United States was temporarily diverted from Atlanta to Boston on Sunday for technical reasons. Flight 201, an Airbus A350, from Johannesburg was initially set to arrive at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday but was instead routed to Boston’s Logan International Airport, Delta said.
BOSTON, MA
Metro International

Oil settles down $10/bbl in largest daily drop since April 2020

(Reuters) – Oil prices plunged $10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears the variant,...
TRAFFIC
Metro International

Virus fears lead to post-Thanksgiving blues for stocks, oil

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slide at the post-Thanksgiving Wall Street open and oil hit two-month lows as fears of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying to safe-haven assets. Scientists say the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong, has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

COVID-19 restrictions to begin Monday in response to new omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Though the airline industry expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year, fears surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant will soon put a damper on air travel. The U.S. government has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, November 29. The following African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE

