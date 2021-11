The range of outcomes for the Boston Red Sox rotation in 2022 feels like it could be pretty extreme. There’s certainly a world in which Boston’s proven, veteran starters mesh well with the younger arms looking to take the next step and the Sox remain in contention behind one of the best rotations in baseball. But calamity also seems like it’s on the table, as those veteran starters also have injury and durability concerns, while we’ve yet to see the young guns do it consistently for a full season. Or, in the case of some, we haven’t seen it in a big league rotation at all.

