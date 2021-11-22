ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Number Of Holiday Travelers Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Tom Robinson
 7 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) The number of people who are predicted to be traveling this week is up 13-percent from last year and it’s almost back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a Triple-A survey. Meredith Mitts, the spokeswoman for the auto club in Iowa, says almost one-in-five people across the region will be taking a journey over the Thanksgiving holiday and most of them will be traveling by car. Compared to last Thanksgiving, gasoline prices in Iowa are up by a dollar-20 a gallon. Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, is predicted to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, followed closely by Sunday, so motorists should prepare accordingly. The national average for gasoline is three-41 a gallon, while in Iowa, the average is three-17. A year ago, the statewide average was a dollar-98.

Health
