Is This New Winter Hat Green, Brown, or Red?

Members of the Pink Racks mobilized last weekend to deck the streets of Corry for Christmas. From left are Tara Pike, Betsy Grinder, Kim Rowland, Janel Pike, Nikki Sandstrom and Teri Martin at the intersection of South and Center streets in downtown Corry. Community members have a number of festive events to look forward to, including but not limited to, A Very Merry Corry Christmas Craft Show put on by the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 3, at the YMCA, along with the next First Fridays event held by the Downtown Corry Business Association that night. Friends of Mead Park’s Reindeer Trail is Dec. 4 and 5 along with breakfast at the VFW on the morning of Dec. 4.
