Horoscopes Nov. 22, 2021: Scarlett Johansson, choose to take your time

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Scarlett Johansson, 37; Mark Ruffalo, 54; Jamie Lee Curtis, 63; Steve Van Zandt, 71. Happy Birthday: Choose to take your time. Examine your situation and the plans you want to put in motion. Stick to the rules, speak the truth, and question anything and anyone suspicious....

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 1

chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
LIFESTYLE
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The pitter-patter of all those Sheep feet means that you’re out and about, rushing to get more done. That’s fine, but slow down by the weekend so you can heed some important advice. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’re in charge of your...
LIFESTYLE
Allure

The Best Haircut for You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you're in the mood for a new chop, but don't know where to head, you could always let fate decide. Or, more specifically, your zodiac sign. The planets and stars aligned in perfect harmony to determine your defining characteristics (passionate Aries, curious Geminis, trustworthy Taureans), so it's worth entrusting the same powers-that-be with your next important decision: Landing on the perfect haircut for the season ahead. To be fair, our haircuts are a reflection of our personalities and an extension of our style, so we'd be up for knowing what our horoscopes have in mind for us.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

December 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks you to draw closer to structures and organisations you believe in and want to uphold - be that religion, family, community or social causes.
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Relationships sparkle and simmer starting Saturday

This week, we see the new moon in Scorpio and Mercury entering Scorpio. Thursday, Nov. 4: A walking contradiction it is to say "today we see the new moon in Scorpio," because the new moon is never visible. It’s when the sun shines no light on the moon. That means it’s a suitable time to plan accomplishments for the full lunar month ahead. It was Nov. 4, 2008, that Barak Obama became the 44th president of the United States of America.
LIFESTYLE
WWD

A Closer Look at Scarlett Johansson’s Outfit at the 2021 American Cinematheque Gala

Click here to read the full article. Scarlett Johansson has made a glamorous return to the red carpet on Thursday. The actress attended the 2021 American Cinematheque Gala in a look by Versace. She wore a white form-fitted suit, that featured a backless design, over a crystal-embellished corset and styled her hair in an updo. She wore jewelry by Anita Ko and pumps by Gianvito Rossi.More from WWDFront row at Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022Exclusive Pictures from the Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022 She was styled by Molly Dickson, who has also worked with the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):. Poet Renée Ashley describes what she's attracted to: "I'm drawn to what flutters nebulously at the edges, at the corner of my eye — just outside my certain sight. I want to share in what I am routinely denied or only suspect exists. I long for a glimpse of what is beginning to occur." Although I don't think that's a suitable perspective for you to cultivate all the time, Sagittarius, I suspect it might be appealing and useful for you in the coming weeks. Fresh possibilities will be coalescing. New storylines will be incubating. Be alert for the oncoming delights of the unknown.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your November Horoscope Is Here & These Dates Will Surprise You

November’s astrological movements are gonna shake up your world — hopefully for the better. The new moon in Scorpio that occurs on November 4 is an intense moment. Uranus retrograde opposes the new moon, making the events of the day unpredictable and exciting. The following day, Mercury enters Scorpio and Venus moves into Capricorn. Communication won’t be as plentiful during this time, as we’ll be relying on unspoken words to express our innermost sentiments. Financial and romantic matters will be taken seriously then — that’s right, it’s time to boss up when it comes to our IRAs and saving plans, and love lives. Eclipse season begins on November 19, when the lunar eclipse in Taurus activates our passions. Finally, the sun’s movement into Sagittarius on November 21, followed by Mercury’s swift jump into the same fiery sign on November 24, will make us all more adventurous and willing to expand our horizons without hesitation.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 21st to 27th, 2021

It’s the last full week of November and the end of Scorpio season, but not the end of Scorpio’s influence, what with Mars still making his mark under Scorpio’s stars. Still, the universe is wise and our Sun’s ingress in Sagittarius is a welcome relief following an especially potent lunar eclipse on the Taurus/Scorpio axis. Even the stars need a break from time to time, to recover and to reflect. The days leading up to the quarter moon in Virgo on the 27th are just that. An opposition between the Sun in Sagittarius and the North Node in Gemini on the 23rd encourages us to leave space for what we don’t yet know, to live in the story before we decide how it ends. Mercury in Sagittarius follows the impulse with an opposition to the North Node on the 25th, asking: “Are you sure? Is that true? Could there be another truth?” — before we put our feet in our mouths. Saturn in Aquarius sextiles Chiron in Aries on the 26th, supporting our efforts to circumnavigate the paths formed by old wounds, to stop what has harmed us from hemming us in. By the 28th, the Sun’s conjunction to Mercury should feel like an alignment, a light that clarifies our intentions, that helps us mean what we say and say what we mean — even if it hurts.
LIFESTYLE
Quad

Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 11/26/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): How many bridges have you burned recently? Probably more than you wanted to. An apology is the first step to rebuilding them. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Revisit a touchy subject later. When you and the other party convene again, s/he will be more receptive.
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Nov. 27, 2021: Kathryn Bigelow, put everything in perspective before making a change

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alison Pill, 36; Jaleel White, 45; Fisher Stevens, 58; Kathryn Bigelow, 70. Happy Birthday: Put everything in perspective before making a change. Don’t let enthusiastic onlookers push you or set the pace for the way you live your life. Take it upon yourself to make decisions that put your mind at ease and give you the room you need to make alterations along the way. Strive for balance and integrity, and avoid uncertainty and indulgence. Your numbers are 5, 16, 23, 28, 32, 44, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Villanovan

The Villanovan Weekly Horoscopes

Aries: The constellation Aries is difficult to see in the sky at this time, which can mean a few things. You might be feeling a sense of dread about a certain task, or are feeling like you aren’t being heard or seen. Needless to say, there are negative vibes stemming from you, but fear not. The next week will provide the moment you need to feel like you are back on track to you.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 22

Tonight, the sun enters generous Sagittarius, and on Wednesday, communication planet Mercury joins it there. After the focused intensity of Scorpio season, Sagittarius season offers the chance to unclench your muscles, take beautifully idealistic risks, and give the people around you the benefit of the doubt again. Sagittarius knows the world is full of wonders. This season offers you some faith — and maybe even some concrete evidence — that things will be okay.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 28

Today’s Birthday (11/28/21) Expand through communication this year. Write, broadcast and network with dedication to grow connections. Tapping into winter’s personal power and energy motivates you to achieve springtime physical goals. Slowing for a thoughtful summer leads to new plans and visions next autumn. Invent possibilities and share. To get...
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Nov. 24, 2021: Sarah Hyland, plan carefully this year, and stick to your playbook

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sarah Hyland, 31; Katherine Heigl, 43; Colin Hanks, 44; Danielle Nicolet, 48. Happy Birthday: Explore your options, but use common sense. Don’t veer down a path that is colorful and exciting but not realistic. If something sounds too good to be true, it’s probably false. Don’t participate in something that will hold you hostage. Plan carefully this year, and stick to your playbook. Discipline, honesty and hard work will lead to success. Your numbers are 4, 13, 21, 25, 34, 36, 47.
THEATER & DANCE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Nov. 28, 2021: Jon Stewart, a desire to be original will open doors that conflict with your everyday routine

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aimee Garcia, 43; Jon Stewart, 59; Ed Harris, 71; Paul Shaffer, 72. Happy Birthday: A desire to be original will open doors that conflict with your everyday routine. Scout out what’s possible, and you’ll be able to advance this year in a direction that is mentally gripping and hosts a multitude of interesting diversions along the way. Personal growth, a change of attitude and lessons that will help mold your future are heading your way. Your numbers are 6, 17, 20, 24, 33, 39, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Nov. 25, 2021: Christina Applegate, take the initiative, and good things will happen

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Katie Cassidy, 35; Jerry Ferrara, 42; Christina Applegate, 50; Bruno Tonioli, 66. Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and good things will happen. Wheel and deal until you feel you have the safety net you require to ease stress and give you the wiggle room to enjoy life. It’s up to you to follow through so you don’t have regrets when you look back at missed opportunities. Take the plunge, and focus on what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 8, 17, 27, 36, 38, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Nov. 21, 2021: Michael Strahan, choose balance and equality over discord

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ronny Chieng, 36; Jena Malone, 37; Michael Strahan, 50; Goldie Hawn, 76. Happy Birthday: Comfort and lowering stress levels will help you make better decisions, form good relationships and live a healthy lifestyle. Aim to get along with everyone, and make adjustments that give you the freedom to follow your heart and let your imagination take you to places that stimulate your mind and encourage positive results. Choose balance and equality over discord. Your numbers are 8, 13, 24, 29, 34, 42, 48.
CELEBRITIES

