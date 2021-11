“What is my K/D ratio?” is a question that may be as old as multiplayer shooters. In most shooters, your KDR—the proportion between your kills and your deaths—can help gauge where your skill level stands compared to other players and even measure your improvement as time goes on. And, depending on your skills, you can even get some bragging rights against your friends or teammates. In that regard, Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different.

