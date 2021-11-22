Nurse Saved Concert-Goers But Feels Anger Over the Deaths at Astroworld Festival

UPDATED Nov. 14: A nine year-old boy died on Sunday after sustaining injuries from Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, according to Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner. Ezra Blount was in a medically induced coma shortly after receiving injury to his heart, lungs and brain after being trampled at the Houston concert that has taken nine other lives. I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO