ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Nurse Saved Concert-Goers But Feels Anger Over the Deaths at Astroworld Festival

By Safety
thedoctorstv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadeline is a survivor of the Astroworld festival in Houston. As an ICU...

www.thedoctorstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Astroworld Festival Lawsuit Total Rises To Over 100: Report

Organizers of last weekend’s fatal Astroworld Festival are currently facing over 100 lawsuits, according to the New York Post. By the time the Harris County District Court had closed on Friday, the number had reached 108, and is likely to continue growing over the coming days. Live Nation and Travis...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law.com

'45 Minutes of Torture': Litigators Team Up Against Live Nation as Astroworld Concert Death Toll Climbs to 10

Atlanta attorney Ben Crump and Houston attorney Alex Hilliard announced 90 additional lawsuits against Astroworld concert organizers. Litigators sued Live Nation, concert organizers and promoters for the deaths and alleged mental, physical and psychological injuries of concertgoers. Over the weekend, a 10th concertgoer died following injuries sustained at the concert,...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Icu
CBS Chicago

Families Of Two Naperville Men Killed At Astroworld Festival File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Travis Scott, Concert Organizers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The families of two young men from Naperville who were killed in the stampede at the Astroworld festival in Houston earlier this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and event organizers, accusing them of not doing enough to prevent the deadly chaos. Jake Jurinek and Franco Patino, both 21, were among the 10 people killed as a result of an intense crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the festival on Nov. 5. (Supplied to CBS 2) Patino and Jurinek met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Deadline

Nine-Year-Old Succumbs To Injuries Sustained At Astroworld Festival; Death Toll Rises To 10 – Update

UPDATED Nov. 14: A nine year-old boy died on Sunday after sustaining injuries from Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, according to Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner. Ezra Blount was in a medically induced coma shortly after receiving injury to his heart, lungs and brain after being trampled at the Houston concert that has taken nine other lives. I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
veniceoarsman.com

Astroworld: The Tragedy That Ensued From A Concert

When I went to Travis Scott’s Astroworld—Wish You Were Here tour back in 2019, I thought it was an amazing show, full of lights and special effects. Overall it was an out-of-this-world experience—fueled by the energy of everyone dancing and having a great time. When I had gone, there also was tight security all over, but it’s Travis. Scott. So overall, there was chaos and the crowd was still very rowdy.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

SZA Halts Concert, References Astroworld

SZA, who performed at Astroworld before the crowd surge that left 10 people dead, paused a concert Thursday after someone fainted. The “Normal Girl” singer not only halted her Salt Lake City, Utah, show, but she also asked staffers to hand out water while addressing the Astroworld tragedy. “This person’s...
MUSIC
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy