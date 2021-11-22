ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Should Kids be Allowed to Go to Concerts?

By Safety
thedoctorstv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston-based Astroworld Festival had no age restrictions and young children were allowed to attend....

www.thedoctorstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Holiday choral concert to benefit kids, seniors in need

KUTV — Get into the holiday spirit with some great music!. The Holiday Pops Concert is happening Saturday, Dec 4 at 7:30 PM. The Holiday Pops Concert is an initiative by the Choral Arts Society of Utah and the West Valley Symphony to help the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
MUSIC
spokanepublicradio.org

KPBX Kids' Concert: Hope in Hard Times Thank You

Spokane Public Radio would like to thank everyone involved in the encore performance of our November 2021 Kids' Concert, Songs of Hope in Hard Times. This special broadcast was originally performed and recorded at the The Bing Crosby Theater in November 2014. Performers: Brad Keeler, Linda Parman, Philip Brown and...
SPOKANE, WA
thekatynews.com

“Kids & Christmas” Pops Concert

The Houston Children’s Chorus is thrilled to be singing again and presents this annual family concert of holiday favorites in the beautiful setting of Stude Concert Hall in the Alice Pratt Brown Hall, Rice University. Houston, November 23, 2021– Now in its 33rd season, the Houston Children’s Chorus, Houston’s premier...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts
milwaukeemag.com

A Unique Thanksgiving Concert You Should Know About

The Milwaukee-based group performs new compositions, often in unusual formats, such as a 2011 concert that saw the musicians playing from boats floating down the Milwaukee River. This season, Present Music is commissioning five new pieces. For the annual Thanksgiving Concert, held on Nov. 21 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Raven Chacon, a composer of both chamber and noise music from the Navajo Nation in Arizona, is creating a new work.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thedoctorstv.com

The Doctors Holiday Giveaway - Day Four Bundles!

The holidays are quickly approaching and this season we wanted to say thanks for being such loyal viewers and give you the chance to win some great holiday gifts!. We wouldn’t be in our 14th season without you and that’s why we are wishing you… happy and healthy holidays from The Doctors.
LIFESTYLE
tucson.com

Tucson concert allows us to mourn, move on from pandemic losses

In hindsight, Thomas Cockrell thinks that the concert his Arizona Symphony Orchestra played just a few days before everything shut down in March 2020 was something of a harbinger of the year to come. The program included Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral Music,” Beethoven’s Overture to “Edgemont” and Strauss’s epic “Death and...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Tia and Tamera Mowry Unite Their Entire Family For the 'Best' Thanksgiving Celebration

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley rang in Thanksgiving by bringing their families together for an epic holiday feast. The 43-year-old sisters showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday through a series of social media posts, which showed both sides of the family in attendance. Tamera shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her and Tia making homemade cornbread together -- with a shout-out to Tia's cookware collection, Spice by Tia Mowry -- and the Baker's Dozen host dancing with her husband, Adam Housley, and younger brother, Tahj Mowry.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.
Complex

6ix9ine Gifts Girlfriend Multiple Birkin Bags and $100K in Cash for Birthday

6ix9ine went above and beyond for his girlfriend Jade’s 25th birthday. Photos and videos from the night show the rapper giving the model multiple Birkin bags for her birthday, as well as thousands in cash, which he stowed in the purses themselves. Jade posted a series of images on Instagram, showing off her presents and a Rolls Royce.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 29

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
LIFESTYLE
963xke.com

Should You Give Your Child a Debit Card and Not Cash Allowance?

There’s something more than mildly terrifying about a six-year-old running around with a Visa card . . . but apparently, that’s exactly what they SHOULD be doing. Here are the big reasons why you should think about throwing out your kid’s piggy bank . . . and start putting their allowance on a debit card instead.
KIDS
Broadway.com

Go Inside the Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert

Purple summer came once more at the one-night-only Spring Awakening 15th anniversary reunion concert! The event, which took place on November 15 at the Imperial Theatre, featured original Spring Awakening cast members Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, Lea Michele, John Gallager Jr., Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano Christine Eastbrook, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright and Remy Zaken. As previously reported, HBO is releasing a special documentary following the cast's reunion from rehearsal to when they hit the stage. Check out the photos below to feel like you're in the room, too!
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy