Should Kids be Allowed to Go to Concerts?

Purple summer came once more at the one-night-only Spring Awakening 15th anniversary reunion concert! The event, which took place on November 15 at the Imperial Theatre, featured original Spring Awakening cast members Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, Lea Michele, John Gallager Jr., Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano Christine Eastbrook, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright and Remy Zaken. As previously reported, HBO is releasing a special documentary following the cast's reunion from rehearsal to when they hit the stage. Check out the photos below to feel like you're in the room, too!
