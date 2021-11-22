Could the Tragedies at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Concert Have Been Avoided?

If there’s one thing you can count on in the world of social media, it’s celebrities getting their thirst traps off with no regard to what else is going on in the world. Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and the entire Kardasian-Jenner clan are currently entangled in the aftermath of the musician’s Astroworld Festival. While none of the family, outside Kendall and Kylie, were in attendance on the night 8 fans lost their lives, they’re still closely associate with Scott, putting them in a situation where their followers expect them to not only comment, but help those impacted by the festival.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO