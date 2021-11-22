ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Tragedies at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Concert Have Been Avoided?

rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
Travis Scott
New York Post

Fans claim ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Astroworld tragedy

The animated Nostradamus has done it again — or, at least, fan art has. Fans of “The Simpsons” have pointed out yet another instance of the notoriously prophetic show apparently predicting the news years before it occurred, this time with the recent Astroworld tragedy. While aired episodes of the cartoon have previously been credited with anticipating everything from Sept. 11 to Roy Horn being mauled by a tiger, the parallels this time actually don’t have to do with the series itself, but with fan art of it.
rolling out

Travis Scott hit with billion-dollar lawsuit, Chuck D steps in to defend him

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D is defending Travis Scott and says the Houston rapper is not the one to blame for the deaths and injuries that occurred at Astroworld Music Festival on Nov. 5 that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. The “Don’t Believe The Hype” veteran MC issued a statement and called out Live Nation, warning other promotion companies that they need to reevaluate how they organize entertainment events.
Bossip

Khloe, There’s People That Are Dying: Khloé Kardashian Slammed For Posting Thirst Traps Amid Astroworld Tragedy

If there’s one thing you can count on in the world of social media, it’s celebrities getting their thirst traps off with no regard to what else is going on in the world. Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and the entire Kardasian-Jenner clan are currently entangled in the aftermath of the musician’s Astroworld Festival. While none of the family, outside Kendall and Kylie, were in attendance on the night 8 fans lost their lives, they’re still closely associate with Scott, putting them in a situation where their followers expect them to not only comment, but help those impacted by the festival.
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
AceShowbiz

Fans Believe Kylie Jenner Is Behind Malu Trevejo's Exit From Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records

When announcing her exit, the 19-year-old 'Hasta Luego' songstress emphasizes that she did not fake the label signing, urging critics, 'I don't gotta lie ask the man himself.'. AceShowbiz - Malu Trevejo announced that she has parted ways with Travis Scott (II)'s Cactus Jack Records less than a month after signing to him. After the "Hasta Luego" singer confirmed her departure, fans believed that Kylie Jenner was behind her exit.
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
Entertainment Times

Travis Scott's Career Over? Rapper Faces $750M Lawsuit Over Astroworld Tragedy as Brands Step Back

Ever since the unfortunate tragedy unfolded at the Astroworld Music Festival earlier this month, Travis Scott's troubles seemed to grow in ten folds and doesn't appear to end anytime soon. It was during the rapper's opening act during the concert at Astroworld that a crowd surge resulted in a stampede, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring hundreds. The concertgoers have now filed multiple lawsuits worth millions of dollars against the performers and the event organizers.
