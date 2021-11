SZA has addressed the tragedy at Astroworld after stopping a performance to check on a fan.Footage from the concert – at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah – shows the singer coming to the aid of the fan, who reportedly fell unconscious.Ten people died and more were injured during Travis Scott’s performance at his Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on 5 November, when the crowd surged towards the stage. SZA performed at Astroworld earlier the same day.At her own concert on Thursday (11 November), SZA called out to medics after she noticed a person in distress....

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO