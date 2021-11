Maybe Arsenal should consider a Xhaka’s bid if it happens? By Sylvester Kwentua. Hi friends, I know that Arsenal fans have divided opinions about Xhaka; some see him as our most consistent midfielder and a rock alongside Thomas Partey, while others worry that he will always commit a foul and put the team in danger, and others don’t even believe he should still be on the team. Whatever part of the divide you fall into, you are probably right! However, I am seeing resurfacing rumours that AS Roma are looking to sign him again in January. In a way, i wish Arsenal should consider AS Roma if they throw in a bid for him this time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO