Since her debut on American Idol, 21 year old, Gabby Barrett’s career has taken off. And for her personal life, she’s now happily married and has a young daughter. With a lot to be grateful for this holiday weekend, we asked her what was at the top of her list. She told us this: “I have so much to be thankful for this year and all the years that I’ve had…my goodness it has been an amazing couple years and I am so grateful for all of the support that I’ve gotten from everybody and being involved in so many things. I’m so thankful for my sweet little girl that I was able to have this year in January…January 18th. She’s changed my life in so many ways and my sweet husband and my sweet family so I’m very thankful for them.” :28 (OC: thankful for them)

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO