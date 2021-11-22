ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavendish suffers “small collapsed lung” at Belgian event

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish has broken two ribs and suffered a “small collapsed lung”...

Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish: The fire within

Everybody assumed Mark Cavendish was finished as a top-level sprinter after four very difficult seasons. Everybody, that is, except Cavendish himself. His extraordinary comeback to win four Tour de France stages was one of the defining stories of 2021. He tells Procycling how he did it. Most, if not all...
SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

Ghent Six crash 'ripped a hole in my lung behind my heart', reveals Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish is back home safe and sound after his big crash at the Ghent Six, having spent a painful few days in hospital in Belgium. As soon as he hit the floor, the Manxman says he knew he'd done some damage but wanted to put on a brave face as his children were in the audience. After medical examination, it was revealed he'd broken a number of ribs and ripped a hole in his lung.
CYCLING
The Independent

Mark Cavendish suffers collapsed lung and two broken ribs after crash in Ghent

Mark Cavendish suffered a collapsed lung and two broken ribs in a crash during the Ghent Six Day track event on Sunday night, his Deceuninck-QuickStep team announced.Cavendish spent the night in the intensive care unit of a Belgian hospital after leaving the velodrome on a stretcher, but is expected to be discharged soon.A statement read: “Following his crash at the Ghent Six Day, Mark Cavendish was taken to the Ghent University Hospital where he was kept overnight.“Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax, both of which have been treated...
CYCLING
740thefan.com

Cycling-Cavendish recovering from broken ribs, collapsed lung

(Reuters) – British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday. Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen. “Examinations...
SPORTS
Metro International

Cycling-Cavendish recovering from broken ribs, collapsed lung

(Reuters) – British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday. Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen. “Examinations...
SPORTS

