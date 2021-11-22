ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Apollo’s Syndicate 1971 to Open for Trading in 2022

Insurance Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApollo Syndicate Management, the independent specialist insurer and reinsurer, announced it has received Lloyd’s approval to establish and manage ibott Syndicate 1971 for the 2022 year of account. It has also been...

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syndicate#Lloyd#Ibott
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update: 2021 Final Round Of Payments; Are You Eligible?

One last round of stimulus checks await millions of Americans before the end of 2021. A batch was issued on Nov. 15, but another one will be sent out on Dec. 15. This year's six stimulus checks, which began in July, were a new approach to the health-care crisis. The funds were part of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in March. That bill increased the standard amount of the Child Tax Credit, among other things.
U.S. POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Walmart CFO Leaving, Neiman Marcus Names SVP Trio, New APAC President at Canada Goose

Walmart Inc. said CFO Brett Biggs will start transitioning out of his role, while Neiman Marcus Group announced several exec appointments. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
