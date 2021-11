Today is Black Friday, which means a number of people around the globe have certainly started to scramble to acquire a PlayStation 5 before the holidays in the coming month. And while the PS5 is surely one of the hottest gifts of the 2021 holiday season, it seems like retailers will be trying their best to keep the platform in stock over the coming weeks. In fact, Walmart today announced that it will soon be holding a new restock of the PS5 to coincide with Cyber Monday.

