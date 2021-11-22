ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azAv2_0d3lDPtv00

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb. The city did not release any additional information about those who died. Police have said a “person of interest” is in custody but have not provided details about the person or any possible motive. One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

(Davenport, Iowa, AP) Police are investigating after a 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed by a car. The Quad-City Times reports that emergency responders came to the scene around 8:23 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Davenport. The Davenport Police Department says in a news release that a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road. He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Man arrested following Pursuit

(Glenwood) A Mills County man is in custody following a pursuit that started near Pacific Junction. Deputies attempted to stop a 2008 Chrysler 300 near Highway 34 and 190th Street. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Aaron Wade Opdyke of Malvern, attempted to flee, leading law enforcement on a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. The chase ended on Interstate 29 near the 40-mile marker.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Algona Police Officer Fires at Suspect Leading to High Speed Pursuit

(Algona, IA) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating after an Algona police officer fired at an alleged suspect early Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a disturbance at a Super 8 motel and one officer discharged his firearm. The suspect then led patrol cars on a high-speed chase before losing control of his vehicle. No officers were hurt in the incident. The one who fired his gun was placed on administrative leave.
ALGONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo Man Gets 9 Years For Being Passed Out in Vehicle With Loaded Gun

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Waterloo man found with a loaded handgun while passed out in a car is going to federal prison for more than nine years. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic was sentenced to 110 months after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Alibegic was previously convicted of firing a gun that resulted in a bullet passing through a house. He was found passed out in his vehicle at a gas station in October of 2020 with a stolen firearm next to him. A pill bottle with fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax was also seized from the car. The U-S Attorney’s office says search of his home turned up three more guns with Alibegic’s D-N-A on them.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waukee Student Caught With Gun in Backpack To School

(Waukee, IA) — A Waukee student is in a juvenile detention center after bringing a gun to school. Police say a school resource officer found the gun in the student’s backpack at Waukee Timberline School Tuesday. Officer say the student claims he brought the gun to school for after school protection. The teen did not make any threats against anyone. The school principal sent a letter to parents saying the teen did not make any threats against anyone.
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sparky’s One Stop in Rockwell City Destroyed in Fire

(Rockwell City, IA) — A familiar pit stop for motorists traveling along Highway 20 near Rockwell City is reduced to rubble after a massive fire Tuesday. Multiple reports indicate a semi parked at the pumps right beside Sparky’s One Stop caught fire and the flames quickly spread and engulfed the building. The convenience store burned to the ground and is a complete loss with damage estimated around five-million dollars. The truck driver was hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation but no one else was hurt. Investigators are working to determine what caused the truck to catch fire.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two-Vehicle Crash in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A distracted driver is blamed for a two-vehicle accident in Elliott. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 5:57 a.m. at 110th And Elm Street. The drivers are minors, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing their names. According to the report, one...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Suv#Accident#Ap
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Man Sentenced to 60 Days For Exposing Himself to Girl

(Dubuque, IA) — A Dubuque man will spend 60 days in jail for exposing himself to a female under age 15. Seventy-one-year-old Kenneth Katzenburger was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to indecent exposure. Prosecutors dropped two counts of indecent contact with a child as part of a plea deal.
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Robert Kramer, 31, of Henryetta, Oklahoma, on Tuesday for Control of a Firearm by a Felon and two counts of Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. Bond was set at $9,000 cash or surety. Mark Uebele, 59, of Glenwood, was arrested Tuesday for Domestic...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy