ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Butler and the Heat take on the Pistons

9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler leads Miami into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 3-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit allows 108.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Heat are 5-3 in conference matchups. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.8 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 40.9% and averaging 19.3 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Butler is shooting 53.8% and averaging 25.1 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 101.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 105.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: day to day (neck), Duncan Robinson: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Edwards Reveals Why He Shoved Jimmy Butler: “I Just Don’t Like When People Yank The Ball Out Of My Hands. It’s Not That Serious. The Ball Gonna Get To The Ref.”

Anthony Edwards and Jimmy Butler starred in a curious moment during the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-101 on Wednesday night. After getting whistled for traveling, Edwards kept the ball in his arms. Butler snatched it and the sophomore shooting guard shoved the Heat's player. Jimmy didn't like that and stared down at...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler Has 30… Again In 2nd of Back To Back

The Miami Heat were coming into Thursday’s game on the second night of back to back games and fresh off of a victory in the first. Having to endure this contest without the services of Tyler Herro, they would have Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry back in the lineup. It...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards gets heated after testy shove in Heat vs Timberwolves

The NBA 2021-22 Season seems to be getting to the players with numerous players trying to get their hands on one another. Be it LeBron James elbowing Isaiah Stewart or Nikola Jokic shoving Markieff Morris, the latest to add to is Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as both players get involved in a testy shove, causing the things to heat up on the court once again.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Markieff Morris
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (ankle) back in Heat lineup Wednesday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is starting on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Butler is back in action after missing the last three games. Tyler Herro is sticking in the starting lineup because Kyle Lowry is receiving a breather. Bam Adebayo (knee) is out again, so Butler may be leaned on more offensively.
NBA
arcamax.com

Jimmy Butler returns to lead Heat past Pelicans with triple-double

The Miami Heat didn’t have Bam Adebayo or Kyle Lowry. But the Heat did have Jimmy Butler and that was enough on Wednesday night. Butler returned from a three-game absence to lead the short-handed Heat (10-5) to a 113-98 win over the struggling New Orleans Pelicans (2-14) at FTX Arena. Miami has won three straight.
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pistons take control in 4th, down Pacers

DETROIT – Jeremi Grant scored 19 points, Cory Joseph added 18 and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Wednesday night. Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit (4-10), and Saddiq Bey scored 15. Malcolm Brogdan had 19 points for Indiana (6-10). Caris LeVert scored 18,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler confesses ‘hatred’ towards Heat

There are few better fits in the NBA right now than Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat. The guy pretty much embodies what this franchise stands for. This is exactly why it’s quite shocking to learn that at one point in his career, Butler actually hated on the Heat. The 32-year-old recently came to a confession about his ill feelings towards Miami during his earlier years in the NBA:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
atlanticcitynews.net

Jimmy Butler guides Heat to easy win over Wizards

Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Bam Adebayo added 20 points and nine rebounds as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four games, beating the visiting Washington Wizards 112-97 on Thursday. Butler added five assists and four steals, and Gabe Vincent chipped in a season-high 18 points in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Rising in MVP Rankings?

It's only 16 games into the season but Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is already listed among the candidates to win NBA regular season MVP award. At 11-5, the Heat are tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with the Brooklyn Nets. Butler is averaging a team-high 24.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals on 53 percent shooting. His PER of 31.72 ranks second in the league.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Bad Boys

Motor City Hoops Podcast: Pistons vs Heat Game Recap and Reactions

On episode 68 of the Motor City Hoops podcast I bring you my instant recap and reactions to the Pistons Tuesday night game vs the Heat. I will give my overall outlook on the game and a rundown of what we saw from the Pistons. I will also give my biggest takeaway, player of the game, play of the game, something to keep an eye on, a few thoughts on the opponent and a look ahead to what comes next for the Pistons.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Heat’s latest Jimmy Butler update will hype up Miami

Jimmy Butler is officially back with the Miami Heat after being sidelined for about a week due to an ankle injury. The Heat teased Butler’s return with a photo of the star forward arriving at the team’s home court, the FTX Arena, ahead of their showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans. Miami simply captioned it: “He’s back.”
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Odds, Analysis, & Predictions

The Miami Heat are coming off one of their more ugly defeats of the season. Though they’ve had a few stinkers now, including a 40-point quarter that saw them up by 16, only to lose to the Clippers. However, this last game against the Washington Wizards probably has to take...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Heat continue road trip, visit Pistons

The Miami Heat will take on the Detroit Pistons (4-12) on the second stop of a four-game road trip. The Heat lost a 10 point 4th-quarter lead in Washington on Saturday night and have had two long days in between before this matchup. The Pistons are coming off a close...
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons falter in fourth quarter again in loss to Heat, 100-92

Detroit — The Pistons were down two starters and coming off an emotional loss to the Lakers on Sunday. In their first game after the two-game suspension for Isaiah Stewart, they bounced back with a good performance. The problem is that it was only for the first three quarters. The...
NBA
Newsbug.info

Herro ball to the rescue for Heat in 100-92 victory vs. Pistons

DETROIT — It was during the Miami Heat’s uneven start to last season when a 20-point loss to the Detroit Pistons began a string of inexplicable defeats. Inexplicable appeared to be back in the house again on Tuesday night, as the Heat fell behind by double digits against a Pistons team that entered shorthanded and at 4-12.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Heat vs. Pistons prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/23/21

The Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons play in an Eastern Conference battle on Tuesday. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Heat-Pistons prediction and pick. The Heat and Pistons are set to face off on Monday. After a hot start to the season, the Heat are just 5-5 in their last 10 games. Detroit has lost three of four, but has been a bit more competitive since rookie Cade Cunningham made his delayed debut. Miami is the No. 3 seed in the East heading into Tuesday’s action, and has the best point differential in the conference (+7.4). The Heat come into Tuesday’s contest as big road favorites.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Jimmy Butler is on fire, Tyler Herro is scorching off the bench, and Bam Adebayo can do a little bit of everything. Oh yeah, and the Miami Heat also managed to add the two-way game of Kyle Lowry this offseason. And the Pistons will be starting ... Trey Lyles and Cory Joseph. Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham or going to have their hands fulls, and it’d be a great time for Saddiq Bey to have a breakout game.
NBA
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy