Butler and the Heat take on the Pistons

Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler leads Miami into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 3-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit allows 108.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Heat are 5-3 in conference matchups. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.8 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 40.9% and averaging 19.3 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Butler is shooting 53.8% and averaging 25.1 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 101.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 105.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: day to day (neck), Duncan Robinson: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.