Cardi B Goes All Out With Costume Changes While Hosting The 2021 American Music Awards: See Her Best Looks

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ko2Y7_0d3lAaq500
Source: ABC

Fans could not keep up with Cardi B's outfit changes when she hosted the 2021 American Music Awards.

The "WAP" singer made her hosting debut at the AMAs which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angles, Calif., on Sunday, November 21. "Damn this crowd is loud," she said when she welcomed the audience to the show. "I ain't gonna lie. I'm a little nervous. I'm sweating."

The 29-year-old had a busy night between costume changes, hosting duties and winning her own award.

Scroll down to see the rapper's best looks:

A Dramatic Enterance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLkim_0d3lAaq500
Source: ABC

Cardi B arrived on the red carpet wearing a black Schiaparelli dress and gloves. The singer hid her face behind a gold mask and a black veil.

Red Carpet Glam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtwvD_0d3lAaq500
Source: ABC

She highlighted her curves in a figure-hugging black Christian Siriano dress with a slit and left her curls down. She wore simple strappy heels with her second red carpet look and showed off the gorgeous peacock tattoo on her hip.

Arriving In Style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1yFV_0d3lAaq500
Source: ABC

The "Bodak Yellow" singer arrived on stage sitting on top of Louis Vuitton luggage. She wore sparkly boots with a matching black dress that had glittery shoulder details.

Heads Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aq6E4_0d3lAaq500
Source: ABC

The AMA host wowed the audience wearing a black dress with silver chain details and a jaw-dropping Alexandre Vauthier feather headpiece.

Radiant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cS1W2_0d3lAaq500
Source: ABC

The "Ring" singer wore a brighter look when she took home the award for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Song for her track "Up." She changed into a sheer yellow Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

A Shining Ensemble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fP4sU_0d3lAaq500
Source: ABC

The brunette beauty dressed up a simple pair of black leather pants and boots with a blue denim jacket decked out with purple jewels and gold detailing.

A Big Fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQ0bJ_0d3lAaq500
Source: ABC

Cardi B rocked another headpiece. The second look resembled a fan. She paired the fun accessory with a black and white corset, black trousers and sheer fingerless gloves.

The Best For Last

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCLfb_0d3lAaq500
Source: ABC

The artist made her last look count. She wore a white dress with a slit paired with a glittery fur hood and strappy platform heels.

RELATED PEOPLE
