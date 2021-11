The Construction Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 250.4 Billion by 2026 from USD 208.3 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the market during the forecast. The construction equipment market has experienced growth in terms of the number of projects such as dams, airports, and hydroelectric projects, because of which many international companies have started their manufacturing plants in this region. Some of the man-made marvels and remarkable construction projects such as the Beijing New International Airport (China) and South to North Water Transfer Project (China) are set up in the region. The region is estimated to be the most populated in the world, which creates immense opportunity for the construction equipment market to grow.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO