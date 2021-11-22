Austria powers down public life as fourth COVID-19 lockdown begins
VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria powered down public life on Monday as its fourth national COVID-19 lockdown began, making it the first western European country to reimpose the drastic and unpopular measure this autumn in the face of surging coronavirus infections. The lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austria-reimposes-full-lockdown-makes-vaccination-compulsory-2021-11-19 is the first introduced since vaccines became...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0