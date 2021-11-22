ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austria powers down public life as fourth COVID-19 lockdown begins

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria powered down public life on Monday as its fourth national COVID-19 lockdown began, making it the first western European country to reimpose the drastic and unpopular measure this autumn in the face of surging coronavirus infections. The lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austria-reimposes-full-lockdown-makes-vaccination-compulsory-2021-11-19 is the first introduced since vaccines became...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Covid 19#Lockdowns#Reuters#Western European#Hotels#Freedom Party
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Austria enters hard-to-enforce COVID-19 lockdown for the unvaccinated

VIENNA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Austria entered a lockdown for people not vaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday, with reinforced police checks to ensure compliance, though city streets appeared as busy as usual. The conservative-led government says that around two million people in the country of roughly nine million are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kshb.com

As it goes back into lockdown, Austria plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

Facing a surge in COVID-19, Austria will institute a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday. It will last for a minimum of 10 days. Starting Feb 1, Austria plans on mandating the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide, according to CNN. Approximately 66% of the country is fully vaccinated. Those who don't comply with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

Austria to impose full lockdown as Europe deals with new wave of COVID-19

Austria has escalated its COVID-19 response by imposing a full nationwide lockdown just days after initiating one for unvaccinated people. The lockdown is expected to last until December 13, right before the winter hotspot's ski season begins. Austria's measures follow partial lockdowns in the Netherlands, and a tightening of health pass rules in France, Germany, and Norway in recent days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Star-Tribune

Austria re-enters Covid-19 lockdown as Europe battles virus surge

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, Austria shut its shops, restaurants and festive markets Monday, returning to lockdown in the most dramatic Covid-19 restriction seen in Western Europe for months. The decision has prompted a fierce backlash, with tens of thousands taking to the streets, some blaming the government for not doing more to avert the latest coronavirus wave crashing into Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy