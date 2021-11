Darren Till will not be deterred. Earlier this year, Till suffered yet another defeat inside the octagon when he was submitted by Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 36. It was Till’s fourth loss in his last five fights and it raised questions about what exactly Till’s future will look like. Some suggested Till make the move back down to welterweight where he was able to earn a title shot back in 2018, while others have suggested that Till has simply reached the limit of what he can accomplish in the sport. But despite the many setbacks recently, Till himself has no such doubts about himself or his future.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO