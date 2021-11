In this pandemic era, health precautions and protocols are high recommended as we enter the holidays. Fifty-one percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 which means every crowd is a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and the risk of COVID transmission exists, especially the delta variant which is more contagious and can cause more severe illness than other variants. The state Department of Public Health is closely monitoring COVID case increases in Europe and parts of the United States. Additionally, surveillance in Georgia indicates flu activity is increasing in some areas.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO