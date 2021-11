That chair was what started it all. Susan knew all the details of her house: every inch, every nook and cranny, every place where dust gathered and every place where slightly less dust gathered. But she had never seen the chair before, the wooden chair with its ornate carved legs and gleaming walnut wood finish and radiance of complete and total evil. And instantly, she knew where it had come from. “My son…. What has happened to you?”

7 DAYS AGO