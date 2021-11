We’ve all been an inch from going absolutely bonkers when our little one won’t stop crying. They’re fed; they’re changed; they’ve slept and yet they’re crying and crying and crying. It’s a quick road to crazy-town for us parents in those situations. For me almost always, in these cases, putting on a baby carrier helps. It takes a minute or so, but it works to calm a baby – they key is, at least at first, to move. Don’t just put it on and stand saying “shhhhhh.” Baby will usually fall asleep rather quickly or at least calm down if you move around whatever space you find yourself in.

