Hays, KS

Refuse/recycling collections changed for Thanksgiving week

Hays Post
Hays Post
 7 days ago
Due to the city of Hays' observation of Thanksgiving Day, refuse/recycling collection schedules will be altered as follows. There are no expected changes to...

Hays Post

$1M gift enhances Rock Springs Ranch health center

MANHATTAN — The newly renovated health center at Rock Springs Ranch recently received a $1 million boost, thanks to a gift from the Sunderland Foundation. The foundation’s vision to provide support for the community through higher education and health facilities aligns with Kansas 4-H’s mission to meet the social, emotional, and physical needs of youth. 4-H also provides immersive experiences, fosters innovation, and enhances accessibility with a commitment to access, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Sights, sounds from beneath a deer stand

I used to be “that guy,” that when Joyce and I hunted or fished together, would snicker at the book and other entertainment she took to the deer blind or onto the boat. My logic was simple; we were there to harvest a deer or catch fish, so no other entertainment was necessary! I have since mellowed in my thinking, and a trip down memory lane reminded me of one particular morning deer hunt several years ago that God used to help reshape my attitude.
Hays Post

WALZ: Blooming a new beginning

To the community members of Barton and Ellis Counties,. I am writing this letter with appreciation and gratitude. Change is never easy, but always constant. At the beginning of November, I announced to the constituents of the Cottonwood Extension District that I had been offered a new career opportunity and elected to take the position, which I will start at the beginning of December.
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

🎙Post Podcast: Downtown Hays ready for Small Business Saturday

On this episode of the Post Podcast Downtown Hays Development Corporation executive director Sara Bloom and director of events and operations, Allie Glidewell shares information about Small Business Saturday and more. Transctipt. James Bell. As the holidays are quickly approaching the downtown Hays Development Corporation is getting ready for their...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays event will bring free dental care to hundreds

The event that will provide free dental care to children and adults will be coming to Hays on Feb. 18 and 19. The Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation has announced Hays as a location for its free dental clinic — the Kansas Mission of Mercy. The event will be at the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Horticulture expert shares how to care for poinsettias

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said it’s important to let the light shine on poinsettias, often a favorite flower for the fall and winter months. “Place your poinsettias in a sunny window or brightest area of the room,” Upham said, “but don’t let it touch...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Holiday season moves into high gear but challenges remain

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items. But the big question is how much will supply shortages, higher prices and staffing issues dampen shoppers' mood this holiday season. Shoppers, already fatigued with pandemic-induced social distancing policies and other setbacks, may get grumpy if they can't find the help they need at the stores, or can't find their top choice item.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hays Post

Embrace changing holidays when dealing with Alzheimer's

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For families living with dementia, the holidays can be challenging and bittersweet. Festivities can agitate, confuse, and overstimulate people with the disease. Juliette Bradley with the Alzheimer's Association notes that some things you do every year may not need to be the same. "Change tradition," Bradley said....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Manhattan's Aggieville waste debate overflows

MANHATTAN, Kan. — For several years, the City of Manhattan has undertaken a number of surveys and studies to formulate some modicum of an organized vision for the Aggieville District. In each of those surveys, the condition and utilization of the District’s alleyways has been a top priority for respondents.
MANHATTAN, KS
