Refuse/recycling collections changed for Thanksgiving week

I used to be “that guy,” that when Joyce and I hunted or fished together, would snicker at the book and other entertainment she took to the deer blind or onto the boat. My logic was simple; we were there to harvest a deer or catch fish, so no other entertainment was necessary! I have since mellowed in my thinking, and a trip down memory lane reminded me of one particular morning deer hunt several years ago that God used to help reshape my attitude.

3 HOURS AGO