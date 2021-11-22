ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Gabe Daould Jr. downgraded Blink Charging Co....

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Alibaba (BABA) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) from Conviction
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Jumia Technologies (JMIA ) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Luke Holbrook downgraded Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA )
UPDATE: Stephens Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Overweight
UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Burlington Stores (BURL) to Buy

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) from Neutral
UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Bumble Inc. (BMBL) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) from
UPDATE: Citi Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Buy

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) from
UPDATE: Odeon Capital Upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC) to Buy

Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgrades Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC)
UBS Upgrades HeadHunter Group (HHR) to Buy

UBS analyst Ulyana Lenvalskaya upgraded HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $66.00 (from
UPDATE: Telsey Starts Allbirds Inc (BIRD) at Outperform

Telsey analyst Dana Telsey initiates coverage on Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD)
Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares, Stifel Sees Long-Term Secular Outperformer

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho reiterated a Buy rating and a $189.00 per share price target on Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).The
UPDATE: CLSA Downgrades Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) to Outperform (2)

CLSA analyst Ethan Wang downgraded Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) from
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Actus Medical (AFIB) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded Actus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) from Neutral to Underweight with no price target. The analyst comments "On the one hand, we continue to view Acutus’ technology as a revolutionary new way of mapping arrhythmias in a ~$5.7B global electrophysiology ablation market. While several mapping and ablation options are available, innovation in the space has remained largely stagnant in recent years and current offerings are only able to effectively map simple, stable arrhythmias. Acutus’ novel non-contact technology creates a clear picture of the anatomy of the heart and its electrical propagation patterns at four times the resolution of traditional voltage-based maps, enabling physicians to rapidly visualize complex, unstable arrhythmias. Despite this differentiated offering, significant challenges from the ongoing pandemic and recent commercial miss-steps have significantly impaired system placements and procedure utilization trends to-date, with the company’s commercial plan essentially delayed one-year from what was originally laid out at the start of 2021. We still feel confident in the long-term opportunity, but until we see more proof of execution on the commercial front, we assign an Underweight rating to AFIB shares."
UPDATE: Cowen Starts Aura Biosciences (AURA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau initiates coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA)
UPDATE: Cowen Starts Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Joseph Thome initiates coverage on Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA)
Blink Charging stock slips after Cowen warns on valuation

Cowen drops its rating on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Market Perform from Outperform as it points to the "torrid run" of the share price amid EV euphoria. Analyst Gabe Daoud thinks BLNK remains well-placed to benefit from industry tailwinds, but that growth is seen as priced in relative to the firm's model and peer multiples.
Citi Downgrades Progyny (PGNY) to Neutral

Citi analyst Stephanie Demko downgraded Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) from Buy
UPDATE: Roth Capital Downgrades Aspen Group (ASPU) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) from
