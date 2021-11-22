ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

BofA Securities upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) from Underperform...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (H) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Joseph Greff upgraded Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Jumia Technologies (JMIA ) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Luke Holbrook downgraded Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA ) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Bumble Inc. (BMBL) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane initiates coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) with a Overweight rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Downgrades UPS (UPS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra downgraded UPS (NYSE: UPS) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Buy

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Burlington Stores (BURL) to Buy

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Us Metro Bank (USMT) Declares $0.05 Special Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Us Metro Bank (OTC: USMT) declared a special dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Deere (DE) Upside Likely to Carry Into 2023 - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Ross Gilardi reiterated a Buy rating and $425.00 price target on Deere (NYSE: DE) after the earnings ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $16.00 (from $36.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Purple Innovation click here. For more ratings news on Purple Innovation click here. Shares of Purple Innovation closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Western Digital Corp. (WDC) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Societe Generale Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy

Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: VTB Capial Upgrades EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Buy

VTB Capial analyst Vladimir Bespalo upgraded EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Glycomimetics (GLYC) to Buy

(update reflects correction of analyst name) Jefferies analyst Roger Song upgraded Glycomimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $4.00 (from $3.00). The analyst commented, "Lead uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, has generated promising Ph1/2 data in refractory/relapsed and first-line "fit" AML vs. historical chemo, supporting two ongoing pivotal studies, with data likely in '22/’23. Current ~zero EV suggests sig upside potential if data are positive. In addition, Co is expanding glycobiology based pipelines providing long-term value and/or BD opportunities. In sum, we see favorable valuation, upgrading to Buy, with PT of $4."
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Kimco (KIM) to Buy

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Hold to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MKM Partners Upgrades Walmart (WMT) to Buy

MKM Partners analyst Patrick McKeever upgraded Walmart (NYSE: WMT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Greenridge Global Upgrades Flexible Solutions Int. (FSI) to Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Greenridge Global analyst William Gregozeski upgraded Flexible Solutions Int. (NYSE: FSI) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $4.50 (from $4.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Flexible Solutions Int. click here....
STOCKS

