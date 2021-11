(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Waterloo man found with a loaded handgun while passed out in a car is going to federal prison for more than nine years. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic was sentenced to 110 months after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Alibegic was previously convicted of firing a gun that resulted in a bullet passing through a house. He was found passed out in his vehicle at a gas station in October of 2020 with a stolen firearm next to him. A pill bottle with fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax was also seized from the car. The U-S Attorney’s office says search of his home turned up three more guns with Alibegic’s D-N-A on them.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO