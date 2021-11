Tesla drivers said they were left unable to open their cars due to a server error.Shortly before rush hour in the US on Friday, drivers reported that the app they use to connect to their vehicles was not working.Several drivers tweeted Tesla owner Elon Musk on Twitter to ask what had gone wrong. One driver said the problem appeared to be worldwide.Mr Musk replied to say that he was checking and later said the fault may have been down to an accident on Tesla's part. “Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again,” he said.The Tesla app...

