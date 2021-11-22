Okay so what is that ‘my coconuts’ bop all over TikTok, and is it a real song?

There's nothing wrong with beauty minimalism, but when that minimalism and perfection are so closely tied, things get concerning. I'm not on TikTok for the beauty trends – shocking, coming from someone who writes about beauty for a living, I know. I'm really just there for the memes and a break from Instagram's unwavering, manufactured perfection. But everywhere I turn (er, scroll), I'm met with videos of "clean" beauty tutorials that reek of that same unattainable perfection. Not "clean" as in clean ingredients, clean as in the looks themselves, which usually consist of sleek, slicked-back hair, skin that glows enough to blind passersby, and very minimal makeup involving sheer complexion products, lightweight mascara, and a little bit of tinted lip balm.

