ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

“How to Make Universal Healthcare a Reality”

By Editorial Guidelines
case.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Partners In Health Engage (PIHE) for a meeting about universal healthcare: what it is, what’s stopping...

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

How the promise of proactive health care is becoming reality

What if we can make the health care industry’s decades long promise a reality? After all we’ve learned, especially over the past year and a half, do we have what it takes to reimagine our system? Can we build the system of the future to go beyond simply treating illness, and instead, seek to prevent sickness before it happens?
HEALTH
Financial Times

How Covid-19 changed hospital healthcare

The FT goes inside Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust to see how the UK health service learned to work in new ways to cope with the pressures of the pandemic. Global health editor Sarah Neville looks at how an unprecedented team effort is set to have lasting consequences for health systems worldwide.
HEALTH SERVICES
Times Union

How Virtual Care Can Close Healthcare Disparities

It’s no secret that healthcare access is unevenly distributed — a problem compounded both by location (rural areas being notoriously underserved) and its high cost. This dilemma is compounded by the fact that those working at jobs that don’t include health insurance may not be able to afford adequate service, and that visits to specialists and prescription medications are often so expensive that, even with coverage, patients may not be able to afford the co-pays on top of premiums they already pay.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthitsecurity.com

Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Challenges, How to Overcome Them

- From ransomware to COVID-19 struggles to unauthorized disclosure and constant technological innovation, the healthcare sector must always be considering the unique cybersecurity challenges that come along with the ever-changing healthcare cyber threat landscape. Cyber threats and security vulnerabilities can jeopardize patient protected health information (PHI) and distract healthcare professionals,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom#Metrohealth#Pihe
beckershospitalreview.com

Bright HealthCare adds 10 University of Florida Health locations to network

An agreement between Bright HealthCare and Gainesville-based University of Florida Health is bringing 10 provider locations into the payer's network. The move expands options for members living in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Leesburg and The Villages, according to a Nov. 23 news release. "We're thrilled to introduce our new Care Partner, University...
FLORIDA STATE
Forbes

How Real-World Evidence Is Shaping The Future Of Healthcare

Dan Riskin, MD, MBA, FACS, CEO and Founder of Verantos. In September, the Food and Drug Administration* published draft guidance on the use of real-world evidence (RWE) to support regulatory decision-making. While draft guidance might seem underwhelming, it’s a critical step toward a larger, nationwide plan that will ultimately transform healthcare.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Ballad Health to make $310M investment in rural Virginia healthcare

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is making a more than $310 million investment to improve healthcare in southwest Virginia by partnering with two community foundations, which give it full ownership of two area hospitals. Ballad will be working with the Wellspring Foundation — formerly known as the Johnston Memorial Healthcare...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
Best Life

Taking Too Much of This Supplement Makes Your Cancer Risk Soar, Study Says

On top of a healthy diet, taking daily supplements can be an easy way to ensure your body gets enough of the vitamins and minerals it needs to function properly. It's also reasonably common: According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 57.6 percent of U.S. adults had used one of the pills at any point in the past 30 days. But just like over-the-counter medicine, it's crucial to follow instructions whenever you're taking them to make sure you're not overdoing it. Research has shown that taking too much of one supplement in particular could increase the risk of one type of cancer. Read on to see why you should double-check your daily dosages.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy