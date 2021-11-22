Master of Science in Biochemistry program informational webinar

Starting this semester, the Shawnee State University Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) program created a partnership with the university’s Golden Bear program to help students gain a number of skills for their future career. At the beginning of the semester, students in the program were paired with different Golden Bears to work on building relationships with someone not in their immediate circle. MOT Professor Ann Marie Allen is overseeing this project and is excited for the benefits it will provide for students in the program.

