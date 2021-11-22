Master of Science in Biochemistry program informational webinar

Contact: Steve Ference, Director of University Communications | (518) 429-7742 | sference@sunypoly.edu. UTICA – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) today introduced a new, 100-percent online Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Finance degree program, complementing the in-person B.S. in Finance program that SUNY Poly currently offers. The new online format, approved by SUNY and the New York State Education Department, prepares students with critical skills and employs the latest financial technologies. Students will be able to succeed in the finance world as they earn a degree at their own pace. Applications are already being accepted for Spring 2022.
