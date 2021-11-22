ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master of Science in Biochemistry program informational webinar

case.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterested in pursuing an advanced degree in biochemistry? Learn about Case Western...

thedaily.case.edu

eastern.edu

Eastern University’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Program Receives CCNE Accreditation

St. Davids, PA: Eastern University is thrilled to announce that its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program has received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing. (Source: CCNE website)
SAINT DAVIDS, PA
Holy Family University

Holy Family University Announces Master of Science in Accountancy Program Revision

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that accounting jobs will increase by 10% between 2016 and 2026. Accounting jobs are expected to remain in high demand due to a continuing need for qualified experts to handle complex financial and tax-related matters for organizations and individual clients. A number of professions may require a master’s degree in accounting beyond the bachelor’s level and the CPA license. Potential jobs include:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Massage Mag.com

Northwestern Health Sciences University Launches Master of Health Science in Integrative Care

A New completely online program empowers practitioners, administrators and healthcare leaders to create a patient-centric and holistic healthcare ecosystem. The fast-paced and flexible master’s program aids healthcare leaders with the knowledge to include integrative care approaches into patients’ care plans and create a more holistic, sustainable healthcare system. The program is NWHSU’s second fully online degree providing flexibility for students to balance their careers while growing professionally and earning a master’s degree. Students can complete the program within one to two years.
COLLEGES
spmetrowire.com

UWSP paper science, chemical engineering programs accredited

The UWSP bachelor’s degree programs in paper science and engineering and chemical engineering have both been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology. ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to...
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master Of Science#Biochemistry#Cwru
shawnee.edu

SSU Master of Occupational Therapy Program Partners with Golden Bears for Student Success

Starting this semester, the Shawnee State University Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) program created a partnership with the university’s Golden Bear program to help students gain a number of skills for their future career. At the beginning of the semester, students in the program were paired with different Golden Bears to work on building relationships with someone not in their immediate circle. MOT Professor Ann Marie Allen is overseeing this project and is excited for the benefits it will provide for students in the program.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
jmu.edu

Health sciences professor invited to participate in obesity research program

"Dr. Coleman is dedicated to his work and is dedicated to understanding health in African American men and boys," College of Health and Behavioral Studies Dean Sharon Lovell said about Department of Health Sciences faculty member Santo Coleman. "He is prepared to be a leader as a faculty member and I think the PRIDE program will benefit him, his department and the university as a whole."
HARRISONBURG, VA
sunypoly.edu

News Release: SUNY Poly Offers New Online Bachelor of Science in Finance Program

Contact: Steve Ference, Director of University Communications | (518) 429-7742 | sference@sunypoly.edu. UTICA – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) today introduced a new, 100-percent online Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Finance degree program, complementing the in-person B.S. in Finance program that SUNY Poly currently offers. The new online format, approved by SUNY and the New York State Education Department, prepares students with critical skills and employs the latest financial technologies. Students will be able to succeed in the finance world as they earn a degree at their own pace. Applications are already being accepted for Spring 2022.
UTICA, NY
goshen.edu

Professor of Sustainability and Environmental Education/Program Director of the Master’s Program in Environmental Education

Goshen college invites application for a full-time appointment as an Assistant or Associate Professor of Sustainability and Environmental Education, starting July 2022. This appointment includes serving as the Program Director for the Master of Arts in Environmental Education program, based at the college’s Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center. This position...
GOSHEN, IN
WYSH AM 1380

INCITE program awards supercomputing time to 51 projects to advance open science

(DOE/ORNL press release) The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science announced allocations of supercomputer access to 51 high-impact computational science projects for 2022 through its Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment, or INCITE, program. These awards, which will pursue transformational advances in science and engineering, account for 60 percent of the available time on the leadership-class supercomputers at DOE’s Argonne and Oak Ridge National Laboratories.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Kilgore News Herald

Behind the Science: Spotlight on NIOSH Field and Laboratory Research Webinar – 9. 21. 2021.

“Behind the Science: Spotlight on NIOSH Field and Laboratory Research” is the third webinar in the NIOSH 50th Anniversary. (https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/about/50thanniversary.html) Science Webinar Series. It highlights three scientific research activities from field and laboratory researchers. Topics include the 30 year NIOSH involvement in mining-induced seismicity research to better quantify and mitigate risk of rockbursts, bumps, and overall mine instability; highlights from NIOSH research to identify a workplace hazard from inhaled butter flavoring vapors causing severe lung damage; and the research to practice story of the NIOSH respirator research and conformity assessment effort to advance technology ensuring first responders are equipped with appropriate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protective respirators.
SCIENCE
kcc.edu

Information session for GSU program

Governors State University will hold a Virtual Information Session for its Bachelor of Health Administration. Program students meet locally at Kankakee Community Colleg's North Extension Center, 450 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley. The information session will be Dec. 1, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. via Webex. Professor Natalia Rekhter will host....
BRADLEY, IL
vermontbiz.com

Norwich University exercise science program earns NSCA approval

Vermont Business Magazine Norwich University’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science degree program has earned approval through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Education Recognition Program(link is external) (ERP), which is valid for three years. The program, which is housed in the Department of Health and Human Performance(link is...
NORWICH, VT
siu.edu

SIU engineering and computer science programs recognized by U.S. News & World Report

CARBONDALE, Ill. — U.S. News & World Report is including Southern Illinois University Carbondale on its “Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs”, “Best Engineering Graduate Programs”, and “Best Computer Science Graduate Programs” for 2022. About 400 colleges and universities offer at least one engineering degree, but not all engineering programs are ranked...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

WKCTC selected for National Science Foundation Mentor-Connect program

West Kentucky Community and Technical College has been selected to participate in a national mentoring program funded by the National Science Foundation. The program's purpose is to increase the involvement of two-year community and technical colleges in the National Science Foundation's Technological Education grant program. The program will provide technical...
PADUCAH, KY
hesston.edu

Bachelor of Science in engineering program approved

Hesston College’s Bachelor of Science in engineering, introduced as part of the college’s Vision 2025 four-year program expansion plan, was approved on Nov. 19. This approval is crucial to the program’s anticipated launch of its first junior class in August 2022. “Having the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Action Council approve...
HESSTON, KS
unl.edu

Food science, tech program offers Huskers valuable real-world experience

A program launched by a student experience is helping Huskers in food science and technology majors gain hands-on experience while making positive real-world impacts. Offered through the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Food Science and Technology, the Food Processing Center’s Student Rotation program allows undergraduates to participate in four lab experiences. Those labs — dairy plant, pilot plant, product development lab and sensory lab — were first completed by a student who just happened to take them through the four years of her collegiate career.
LINCOLN, NE
Berkeleyan Online

Master of Financial Engineering Program ranked #2 by Quantnet

The Berkeley Haas Master of Financial Engineering (MFE) Program returned to the #2 ranking in this year’s Quantnet survey of US financial engineering programs. It ranked #5 for the two prior years. Higher employment scores and starting salaries for the March 2021 graduates were key factors in this ranking. Quantnet...
BERKELEY, CA
designboom.com

World Campus Masters Selective Graduation Design Program 2021

World Campus Masters Selective Graduation Design Program (short for "WCM Program”) is launched by an international design competition platform Young Bird Plan, and it is committed to recognizing the fresh blood of contemporary design through evaluating graduation designs from global young designers in different regions and cultures. It encourages original design and design thinking in campus to conduct a positive dialogue with global design industry and industrial development, bringing young designers and their graduation works to one of the world's most influential design platform and the cutting-edge design ecosystem.
VISUAL ART

