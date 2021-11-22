WTI dips below 76 as Japan considers releasing reserves

The Ripple price may consolidate as the coin faces the downside, traders may experience more downtrends. XRP/USD is sliding below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin heads to the negative side before. The current movement towards the lower boundary of the channel may create more damages to the coin if it crosses and stay below the support level of $1.00. Following the path of all other coins, Ripple has made a cut of 1.97% in the last 24 hours and the coin is likely to dip below $0.95 support.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO