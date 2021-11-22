WTI dips below 76 as Japan considers releasing reserves

Friday 26 November the Petroleum recorded its worst day of the year, plunging to its lowest level in more than two months. The new variant called Omicron and from South Africa sparked fears of a slowdown in demand just as supply is increasing. THE crude oil prices suffered one of...
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will release a few hundred thousand kilolitres of oil from its national reserve, but the timing of the sale has not been made, the country’s industry minister, Koichi Hagiuda, told reporters on Wednesday. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier that his government would release some...
WTI oil returned to red on Tuesday after Monday’s recovery attempt from new seven-week low lost steam on probe through broken Fibo support at $76.39 (38.2% of $61.83/$85.39) and failed to register daily close above this level. Oil came under fresh pressure on talk that the Unites States and major...
Crude Oil, Japan, PBOC, US Dollar, Fed, Euro, Kospi - Talking Points. WTI crude oil made a new low after reports that reserves might be tapped. APAC equity indiceswere mixed while commodity currencies found support. The US Dollar has gained on faster taper talk, will that impact crude prices?. Crude...
WTI is sharply down on Friday and on course to lose over 5.0% this week. Prices have been battered by lockdown fears in Europe and concerns about a global crude oil reserve release. Oil prices are down sharply on the final trading day of the week amid fears that European...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration has asked some of the world’s largest oil consuming nations – including China, India and Japan – to consider releasing crude stockpiles in a coordinated effort to lower global energy prices, according to several people familiar with the matter. The unusual request comes as...
SINGAPORE/LONDON (Nov 18): Oil edged lower, extended declines from a six-week low, as China said that it is carrying out work on a release of crude from strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate declined 0.6%, after earlier falling as much as 1.6%. The move suggests the world's two biggest oil consumers are willing to work together to keep a lid on energy costs. It follows a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping earlier this week in which energy supplies were discussed.
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will supply full volumes of all crude grades to term customers in Asia in February for a third straight month, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. This comes ahead of the meeting between the Organization...
The announced release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the equivalent of about two-and-a-half days of U.S. demand. The reserves were put aside in case of an emergency, such as a war or a natural disaster. The move to release them now is aimed at reducing high gasoline prices., but there were other answers to easing prices at the pump.
WTI oil fell over 6% since opening on Friday, in the steepest daily drop this year. News that new variant of coronavirus, which could be more contagious and possibly resistant to the current vaccines was detected, raised fears that new wave of infections could hurt economic growth and subsequently energy demand.
WTI has been under severe selling pressure in recent trade and is now under $70.00. That marks a more than 11% decline on the day, its worst session since last year’s negative prices. Front-month WTI futures have been getting absolutely battered in recent trade and have recently dropped below the...
WTI and Brent crude oil benchmarks both plunge more than 10% as a newly discovered coronavirus strain sparks fears over the global economic recovery and the potential effects on travel and oil demand. U.S. crude for January delivery (CL1:COM) -11.5% to $69.32/bbl for its biggest drop since April 2020, and...
Tokyo [Japan], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno denied comments on Thursday on media reports about US President Joe Biden's proposal to Tokyo to join the initiative to release oil from their strategic reserves to stabilize spiking global fuel prices. "The United States and Japan exchange on...
