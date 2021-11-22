ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WTI dips below 76 as Japan considers releasing reserves

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil price extends its near term corrective decline in Asian session, with WTI dipping to 75.63. The move came as Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is considering releasing...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

Oil records worst crash of 2021: what will OPEC do?

Friday 26 November the Petroleum recorded its worst day of the year, plunging to its lowest level in more than two months. The new variant called Omicron and from South Africa sparked fears of a slowdown in demand just as supply is increasing. THE crude oil prices suffered one of...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
theedgemarkets.com

Oil dips from six-week low with China working on reserve release

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Nov 18): Oil edged lower, extended declines from a six-week low, as China said that it is carrying out work on a release of crude from strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate declined 0.6%, after earlier falling as much as 1.6%. The move suggests the world's two biggest oil consumers are willing to work together to keep a lid on energy costs. It follows a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping earlier this week in which energy supplies were discussed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti#Dips#Asian
Washington Times

Reserve release not the right answer

The announced release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the equivalent of about two-and-a-half days of U.S. demand. The reserves were put aside in case of an emergency, such as a war or a natural disaster. The move to release them now is aimed at reducing high gasoline prices., but there were other answers to easing prices at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Dips Below $1.00

The Ripple price may consolidate as the coin faces the downside, traders may experience more downtrends. XRP/USD is sliding below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin heads to the negative side before. The current movement towards the lower boundary of the channel may create more damages to the coin if it crosses and stay below the support level of $1.00. Following the path of all other coins, Ripple has made a cut of 1.97% in the last 24 hours and the coin is likely to dip below $0.95 support.
MARKETS
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy