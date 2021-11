We're already starting to see lots of exciting Black Friday camera deals including this one from Adorama where you can $200 on the GH5II making it just $1,498 The Panasonic GH5 II might have been more of a refresh than an upgrade to the Panasonic GH5 but it was certainly needed to bring this line of cameras up to date. The GH5 II benefits from an improved buffer, better frame rates, bit rates and it comes with V-Log L log mode pre-installed.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO