On Wednesday, BMW released a teaser image on Facebook of its upcoming high-performance flagship crossover SUV that will bear the M badge. The image provides the first official look at the new M-badged vehicle and it appears to be an eyefull. The kidney grilles are massive, presumably for cooling, and are outlined with LED lighting. The daytime running lights appear to be at the hood's edge, but the headlights seem to be somewhere hidden in the lower portion of the front bumper. Roof-mounted LED lights frame the corners of the windshield.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO