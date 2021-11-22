CCIE certificates

ATOSS Staff Efficiency Suite ranks as the only SAP Endorsed App for workforce management in Europe. The long-standing partnership between ATOSS and SAP comprising around 500 joint customers has reached the next level. ATOSS Workforce Management is now also certified for SAP SuccessFactors and thereby features among the SAP Endorsed Apps. The Premium Certification was awarded based on comprehensive testing of the ATOSS Staff Efficiency Suite. The solution includes all the functions of modern workforce management – time & attendance management, workforce scheduling, workforce forecasting, capacity planning, as well as intuitive apps, self services and a shift exchange platform. The modular standard software is available in the ATOSS Cloud 24/7 and on premises.
