Cycling

British cyclist Mark Cavendish suffers 'small collapsed lung' at Belgian event

By Reuters
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS -- British cyclist Mark Cavendish broke two ribs and suffered a "small collapsed lung" during a crash at a track event in Belgium, his team said on Monday....

740thefan.com

Cycling-Cavendish recovering from broken ribs, collapsed lung

(Reuters) – British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday. Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen. “Examinations...
Eddy Merckx
Mark Cavendish
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish: it was either Patrick Lefevere and Deceuninck-QuickStep or I stopped racing

Mark Cavendish has revealed that he would have retired from professional cycling at the end of 2020 had he not secured a one-year deal with Deceuninck-QuickStep. In an excerpt from Cavendish’s latest autobiography, published in The Times this weekend, he also talks about Rod Ellingworth and how his former team boss had stopped believing in him after a disappointing 2020.
cyclingweekly.com

Patrick Lefevere frustrated as Mark Cavendish contract talks continue: 'It gets on my nerves that it drags on for so long'

Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere is growing frustrated as contract negotiations with Mark Cavendish drag on into the last days of November. Lefevere is in 't Kuipke as Cavendish competes in the Six Days of Ghent alongside Deceuninck - Quick-Step team-mate Iljo Keisse - the pair currently in fourth place behind leaders Michael Mørkøv and Lasse Norman Hansen - and hopes to get a deal sorted while the pair are in the vicinity.
The Independent

Union Saint-Gilloise: How British owners transformed Belgian minnows into improbable league leaders

In the southwest of Brussels is Anderlecht’s distinctive Lotto Park, home of Belgian football aristocracy: 34 league titles, nine cups, five European trophies. Anderlecht wear purple, the colour of Belgian monarchy, and until last season they had finished in the top six every year since the Second World War.Just across the canal in the corner of a picturesque park sits a stadium in stark contrast: Stade Joseph Marien, home of Union Saint-Gilloise. It is a place you could easily miss from the street behind a century-old brick facade which hides a handful of doorways. Inside is a relic of a...
The Guardian

Mark Cavendish: ‘I knew I could be top again’

Mark Cavendish has just been out on his bike. He went out on his bike this morning, he’ll be back out on his bike tomorrow morning, he went out on his bike this afternoon, and when training was over and he needed to get back to his hotel in order to do this interview, there was really only one method of transport that fitted the bill. The point – and admittedly, it’s not a particularly earth-shattering one – is that he loves riding his bike. Anytime, anywhere, anyhow. It’s his sanctuary, his freedom, his reason for being.
#Cyclist #Tour De France #British #Belgian
cyclingweekly.com

Mark Cavendish abandons Six Days of Ghent on final day after hard crash

Mark Cavendish was forced to abandon the Six Days of Ghent after a hard crash on the final day of competition. The Manxman had paired up with Deceuninck - Quick-Step team-mate Iljo Keisse for the track tournament and were placed fourth heading into the final day of competition, having lost a couple of laps to leaders Michael Mørkøv and Lasse Norman Hansen as well as the second and third place duos of Kenny De Ketele/Robbe Ghys and Jasper De Buyst/Roger Kluge.
cyclingweekly.com

'Other things take precedence now': Patrick Lefevere says Mark Cavendish's contract talks on hold after Ghent Six Day crash

Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere has said that "other things take precedence now" as he puts contract talks with Mark Cavendish on hold. Cavendish crashed on the final day of the Ghent Six Day event along with Danish rider Lasse Norman Hansen. Both rider's teams were high up in the rankings for the overall before the crash, in which Cavendish suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish: The fire within

Everybody assumed Mark Cavendish was finished as a top-level sprinter after four very difficult seasons. Everybody, that is, except Cavendish himself. His extraordinary comeback to win four Tour de France stages was one of the defining stories of 2021. He tells Procycling how he did it. Most, if not all...
Belgium
cyclingweekly.com

Ghent Six crash 'ripped a hole in my lung behind my heart', reveals Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish is back home safe and sound after his big crash at the Ghent Six, having spent a painful few days in hospital in Belgium. As soon as he hit the floor, the Manxman says he knew he'd done some damage but wanted to put on a brave face as his children were in the audience. After medical examination, it was revealed he'd broken a number of ribs and ripped a hole in his lung.
