ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ scares up $60m worldwide box office; ‘No Time To Die’ is biggest US studio film of pandemic era

By Charles Gant
Screendaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRank Film (distributor) 3-day (World) Cume (World) 3-day (Int’l) Cume (Int’l) Territories. 1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) $60m $60m $16m $16m 32. 2. Eternals (Disney) $33.5m $336.1m $22.7m $200.3m 50. 3. Be Somebody (various) $23.8m $60.3m - - 1 4. Door Lock (various) $19.9m $20m - - 1 5. No...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Ghostbusters: Afterlife isn't streaming on HBO Max, sorry (but King Richard is)

This year has seen an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies being released on streaming services the same day they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, has become synonymous with the practice. And HBO Max just started streaming King Richard, about the father to young Venus and Serena Williams, and it's still streaming Dune, the big-budget, star-packed remake of the sci-fi classic, for one last weekend. But don't come to Max looking for movies like Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
MOVIES
Variety

Covid-Era Conundrum: ‘No Time to Die’ May Be the Year’s Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movie, But It Could Still Lose Millions

Over the weekend, “No Time to Die” eclipsed $730 million in global ticket sales, making the James Bond sequel both the year’s highest-grossing Hollywood film and the top performing film at the box office since COVID-19 appeared on the scene and nearly shut down the movie business. The action-packed spy spectacle, which endured several coronavirus-related delays, has become the rare pandemic-era box office hit, which is even more impressive considering adult audiences — the core demographic for “No Time to Die” — have been reluctant to return to theaters. However, the movie cost more than $250 million to produce, at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Variety

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads With Projected $43.2 Million Opening, ‘House of Gucci’ Connecting With $21.8 Million

While the Thanksgiving box office will wind up totaling far less than previous years’ holidays, there were still plenty of viewers to go around between the weekend’s offerings. Disney’s “Encanto” will top the domestic box office for the weekend, while MGM’s “House of Gucci” has become one of the first adult dramas to draw a substantial theatrical audience during the pandemic era. Disney’s “Encanto” had been projected to lead the box office heading into the holiday weekend. The animated adventure took in $11 million on Black Friday from 3,980 locations and is headed towards a $43.3 million five-day total. That’s a far...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
/Film

Eternals, Clifford, And Belfast Box Office Solidify Pandemic-Era Trends

It was a busy week at the box office with "Clifford the Big Red Dog" serving as the weekend's big new release, while Marvel's "Eternals" was facing a big test in its second frame. It proved to be a more interesting — and telling — battle than perhaps was expected. Plus, a couple of blockbusters in the form of "No Time to Die" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" passed major milestones, while "Belfast" solidified a consistently troubling trend. Let's dig into the numbers, shall we?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Feig
Person
Jason Reitman
Laredo Morning Times

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Opens to $4.5 Million in Thursday Previews

Halloween may be over, but the ghosts are here to stay. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” picked up $4.5 million in Thursday previews. The spooky Sony sequel is expected to generate a three-day total of around $27-30 million, taking a first-place finish at the domestic box office over fellow releases “King Richard” from Warner Bros. and A24’s “C’mon C’mon.” It opened at 3, 450 locations and is poised to play well through the Thanksgiving holiday.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘No Time to Die’ Passes Up ‘F9’ Overseas

James Bond has accomplished another assignment. No Time to Die has become the top-grossing Hollywood movie of the pandemic era at the international box office after finishing Sunday with $558.2 million in ticket sales and eclipsing the $549 million earned overseas by F9. Universal, home of F9, is also handling No Time Time Die internationally on behalf of MGM and EON Productions. No Time to Die — the 25th installment in the storied franchise and directed by Cary Fukunaga — stars Daniel Craig in his final turn as 007. While its release was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 crisis, the wait...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, ‘House of Gucci’ Lands Impressive Debut

Disney has reclaimed its rightful place at the top of Thanksgiving box office charts. “Encanto,” the studio’s new animated musical fable, collected $40.3 million from 3,980 North American theaters since Wednesday, a robust tally at a time when family audiences haven’t been eager to return to cinemas. It’s become holiday tradition for Disney to release a family friendly movie around Turkey Day, and “Encanto,” an animated adventure with critical acclaim, indicates that parents have been gaining confidence to bring their young kids back to the movies. Hollywood is hoping that trend continues now that children as young as 5 12 can...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Rank Film#Jungle Cruise
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Crosses $700M Global, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Pic Of Pandemic Overseas; ‘Eternals’ Assembles $281M WW Through Second Session – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: After seven weekends of offshore release, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die continues to bond with audiences and has crossed $700M global. Importantly, that includes over $558M at the international box office, making Bond 25 the biggest Hollywood movie overseas in 2021 and throughout the pandemic era, overtaking Universal’s own F9. Globally, it is currently sitting about $12M behind F9. The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed NTTD had a great start in Australia this session and has now surpassed Skyfall’s lifetime in 18 markets and Spectre’s lifetime in 22 (see more below). Meanwhile, in its sophomore session, Disney/Marvel’s Eternals continued to lead the international box...
MOVIES
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES
100fmrockford.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ tops North American box office with $44M

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend. Coming in at No. 2 is Eternals with $10.8 million, followed by Clifford the Big Red Dog at No. 3 with $8.1 million, King Richard at No. 4 with $5.7 million and Dune at No. 5 with $3.1 million.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Revives Franchise, Scores Haunting US$60M Globally

Ghostbusters: Afterlife may have just single-handedly revived the Ghostbusters franchise from a life six-feet under. The movie made US$44M in the North American box office, and US$16M from 31 overseas markets. This amounts to a whopping US$60M in the international box office over the weekend, which is amazing for a 37-year-old franchise that recently saw a disastrous 2016 reboot.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Cinema Blend

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Surprises At The Box Office With A Big Opening Weekend

When estimates started to pop up last week prognosticating the box office performance of Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the outlook was not precisely overwhelming. Estimates suggested that the numbers would likely top out at about $35 million, which is a fair amount of money, but not a huge deal for an IP blockbuster. Now the early results are in, and it appears as though the predictions proved to be too conservative, as the film has easily surpassed expectations.
MOVIES
thelostogle.com

TLO Film Review: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The newest film in the Ghostbusters franchise takes place in small town Oklahoma. I’m as surprised as you are. But, what’s even more surprising is just how good it is, respectfully bringing the series back to cinematic prominence generations later while introducing a youthful new team that completely holds their own. These are the hardest things for a decades-old film series to not only attain but actually hold on to, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife amiably does that.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy