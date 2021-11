CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 8 cents per bushel * Technical bounce expected in wheat futures after two straight days of declines. Market underpinned by strong demand and concerns about shortage of high-protein supplies. * Bangladesh and Jordan both issued export tenders for wheat on Monday. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 3-1/4 cents higher at $8.43-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 8 cents at $8.77, and MGEX March spring wheat was 6-1/4 cents higher at $10.54-3/4. CORN - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn easing on profit taking after hitting its highest in nearly five months last week. * Losses kept in check by strong export demand for U.S. supplies. * High energy costs and a delayed harvest is making Ukrainian corn too expensive to export successfully in early 2022, a trader said on Monday. * March corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.89-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Strength in crude oil supports gains in soybean market. Some bargain buying expected after three straight days of declines. * Benchmark CBOT January soybeans struggled to hold support above their 10-day moving average. * January soybeans last traded up 8-3/4 cents at $12.61-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO